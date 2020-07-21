All apartments in Grove City
2960 Ashton Row West
Last updated April 14 2020 at 8:36 AM

2960 Ashton Row West

2960 Ashton Row West · No Longer Available
Location

2960 Ashton Row West, Grove City, OH 43123

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
Beautiful End Unit Condo located Heritage Glen community! This 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths unit includes a private patio, 1 car detached garage, 1-car carport parking. Inside the unit, the Living Room has Hardwood floors, a gas fireplace, and a built-in storage nook. The Kitchen includes granite countertops, SS Refrigerator, SS dishwasher, black stove/oven, black over-the-range microwave, and white cabinets. Additional features on the 1st floor include a Laundry area, Pantry, and a Half Bath. Upstairs you will find the Owner's Suite with a walk-in closet, vaulted ceilings & access to Full Bath that has new tile floors. The second bedroom also has access to the Full Bath from inside the bedroom and a walk-in closet too!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2960 Ashton Row West have any available units?
2960 Ashton Row West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grove City, OH.
What amenities does 2960 Ashton Row West have?
Some of 2960 Ashton Row West's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2960 Ashton Row West currently offering any rent specials?
2960 Ashton Row West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2960 Ashton Row West pet-friendly?
No, 2960 Ashton Row West is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grove City.
Does 2960 Ashton Row West offer parking?
Yes, 2960 Ashton Row West offers parking.
Does 2960 Ashton Row West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2960 Ashton Row West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2960 Ashton Row West have a pool?
No, 2960 Ashton Row West does not have a pool.
Does 2960 Ashton Row West have accessible units?
No, 2960 Ashton Row West does not have accessible units.
Does 2960 Ashton Row West have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2960 Ashton Row West has units with dishwashers.
Does 2960 Ashton Row West have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2960 Ashton Row West has units with air conditioning.
