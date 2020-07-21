2960 Ashton Row West

Amenities

Beautiful End Unit Condo located Heritage Glen community! This 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths unit includes a private patio, 1 car detached garage, 1-car carport parking. Inside the unit, the Living Room has Hardwood floors, a gas fireplace, and a built-in storage nook. The Kitchen includes granite countertops, SS Refrigerator, SS dishwasher, black stove/oven, black over-the-range microwave, and white cabinets. Additional features on the 1st floor include a Laundry area, Pantry, and a Half Bath. Upstairs you will find the Owner's Suite with a walk-in closet, vaulted ceilings & access to Full Bath that has new tile floors. The second bedroom also has access to the Full Bath from inside the bedroom and a walk-in closet too!