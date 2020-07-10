All apartments in Grove City
Find more places like 2757 Charles Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grove City, OH
/
2757 Charles Drive
Last updated November 2 2019 at 3:45 AM

2757 Charles Drive

2757 Charles Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grove City
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

2757 Charles Drive, Grove City, OH 43123

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2 large bedrooms, 1 bath, 1 car attached garage in South Western School District. Easy access to I 270.

PLEASE READ THE AD CAREFULLY AND COMPLETELY. IF YOU ARE INTERESTED AND QUALIFIED, BASED ON THE RENTAL GUIDELINES, PLEASE REACH OUT FOR A SHOWING OR YOU MAY APPLY ONLINE AT WWW.S4RE.COM

RENTAL GUIDELINES

Applicants must consent to rental history, credit and criminal background check.
EACH resident 18 or over must complete a rental application.
$40.00 application fee per adult.

NO prior evictions!
NO Section 8!
Net household salary needs to be 3 times the monthly rent.
Tenant pays all utilities and must obtain renter's insurance with minimum personal liability coverage of $300,000.00. Must add Solutions for Real Estate to the policy.
Security Deposit is the same as one month's rent.
Tenant is responsible for verifying school district.

Service and emotional support animals always welcome.

If owner approves pets there is an additional $25.00 per month per pet fee and a $300.00 non-refundable pet fee. No Pitbulls or Pitbull mixes allowed!
IF YOU WISH TO PUT IN AN APPLICATION, PLEASE HAVE THE FOLLOWING WITH YOU FOR THE SHOWING

Two forms of identification
Social security number
Last three addresses and landlord information
Two personal references
Employer information
Proof of financial ability to pay rent/ such as paystubs,W2's, bank statements

Offered by SOLUTIONS FOR REAL ESTATE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2757 Charles Drive have any available units?
2757 Charles Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grove City, OH.
What amenities does 2757 Charles Drive have?
Some of 2757 Charles Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2757 Charles Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2757 Charles Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2757 Charles Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2757 Charles Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2757 Charles Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2757 Charles Drive offers parking.
Does 2757 Charles Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2757 Charles Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2757 Charles Drive have a pool?
No, 2757 Charles Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2757 Charles Drive have accessible units?
No, 2757 Charles Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2757 Charles Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2757 Charles Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2757 Charles Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2757 Charles Drive has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sterling Park Apartments
3660 Sterling Park Cir
Grove City, OH 43123
The Groves at 665
6049 Rings Ave
Grove City, OH 43123
Broadway Station
3443 Park St
Grove City, OH 43123

Similar Pages

Grove City 1 BedroomsGrove City 2 Bedrooms
Grove City Apartments with PoolGrove City Cheap Places
Grove City Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbus, OHWesterville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OHReynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHDelaware, OH
Marysville, OHPickerington, OHNew Albany, OHMarion, OHWorthington, OHCanal Winchester, OHGroveport, OHPataskala, OHCircleville, OH
Powell, OHLondon, OHLincoln Village, OHJohnstown, OHSunbury, OHBlacklick Estates, OHUpper Arlington, OHUrbana, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Ohio Technical CollegeColumbus College of Art and Design
Franklin UniversityOhio Dominican University
Ohio State University-Main Campus