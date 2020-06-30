All apartments in Grove City
2738 Walden Bluff Court

2738 Walden Bluff Court · No Longer Available
Location

2738 Walden Bluff Court, Grove City, OH 43123

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Welcome to this home in Grove City's Walden Bluffs. This townhome has 2 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms, vinyl plank flooring downstairs, carpet upstairs, a full basement with finished space and patio. The kitchen has an eating space and includes refrigerator, electric range and dishwasher. Great location in Grove City close to Home Rd.

1 year lease minimum. $795 deposit. $795/month. $40 application fee per adult. $100 holding fee due at application.

1 pet welcome with a nonrefundable $250 pet deposit. $25/month per pet.

This is not a Section 8 home.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2738 Walden Bluff Court have any available units?
2738 Walden Bluff Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grove City, OH.
What amenities does 2738 Walden Bluff Court have?
Some of 2738 Walden Bluff Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2738 Walden Bluff Court currently offering any rent specials?
2738 Walden Bluff Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2738 Walden Bluff Court pet-friendly?
No, 2738 Walden Bluff Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grove City.
Does 2738 Walden Bluff Court offer parking?
No, 2738 Walden Bluff Court does not offer parking.
Does 2738 Walden Bluff Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2738 Walden Bluff Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2738 Walden Bluff Court have a pool?
No, 2738 Walden Bluff Court does not have a pool.
Does 2738 Walden Bluff Court have accessible units?
No, 2738 Walden Bluff Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2738 Walden Bluff Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2738 Walden Bluff Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 2738 Walden Bluff Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2738 Walden Bluff Court does not have units with air conditioning.

