Grove City, OH
2734 Walden Bluff Court
Last updated April 9 2020 at 3:09 PM

2734 Walden Bluff Court

2734 Walden Bluff Court · No Longer Available
Location

2734 Walden Bluff Court, Grove City, OH 43123

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
End unit townhome in Grove City! This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath won't last! Fenced in private patio for entertaining and a basement adds extra storage. Welcome home!

$40 application fee per adult (18+) applicant. $100 hold fee due at time of application. Full security deposit of $795 due within 48 hours of application approval.

1 pet maximum under 30 pounds. $250 non-refundable pet deposit. $25 per month pet fee.

Sorry, no section 8.

Southwestern City Schools.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2734 Walden Bluff Court have any available units?
2734 Walden Bluff Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grove City, OH.
Is 2734 Walden Bluff Court currently offering any rent specials?
2734 Walden Bluff Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2734 Walden Bluff Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2734 Walden Bluff Court is pet friendly.
Does 2734 Walden Bluff Court offer parking?
No, 2734 Walden Bluff Court does not offer parking.
Does 2734 Walden Bluff Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2734 Walden Bluff Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2734 Walden Bluff Court have a pool?
No, 2734 Walden Bluff Court does not have a pool.
Does 2734 Walden Bluff Court have accessible units?
No, 2734 Walden Bluff Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2734 Walden Bluff Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2734 Walden Bluff Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2734 Walden Bluff Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2734 Walden Bluff Court does not have units with air conditioning.
