2422 Salem Avenue
2422 Salem Avenue

2422 Salem Ave · No Longer Available
Location

2422 Salem Ave, Grove City, OH 43123

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Your authentic lifestyle deserves an extraordinary setting, a place where you can indulge your interests and cultivate your story. Discover the space that speaks to you at this newly revitalized home. Fresh interiors with neutral color scheme, a kitchen that comes equipped with an appliance package and a lovely layout to provide the ideal ambiance for your life. Visit our website to apply at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2422 Salem Avenue have any available units?
2422 Salem Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grove City, OH.
Is 2422 Salem Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2422 Salem Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2422 Salem Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2422 Salem Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2422 Salem Avenue offer parking?
No, 2422 Salem Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2422 Salem Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2422 Salem Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2422 Salem Avenue have a pool?
No, 2422 Salem Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2422 Salem Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2422 Salem Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2422 Salem Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2422 Salem Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2422 Salem Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2422 Salem Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
