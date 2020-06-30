All apartments in Grove City
Find more places like 1240 Great Hunter Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grove City, OH
/
1240 Great Hunter Drive
Last updated January 27 2020 at 3:40 PM

1240 Great Hunter Drive

1240 Great Hunter Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grove City
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

1240 Great Hunter Drive, Grove City, OH 43123
Indian Trails

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1240 Great Hunter Drive have any available units?
1240 Great Hunter Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grove City, OH.
Is 1240 Great Hunter Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1240 Great Hunter Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1240 Great Hunter Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1240 Great Hunter Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1240 Great Hunter Drive offer parking?
No, 1240 Great Hunter Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1240 Great Hunter Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1240 Great Hunter Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1240 Great Hunter Drive have a pool?
No, 1240 Great Hunter Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1240 Great Hunter Drive have accessible units?
No, 1240 Great Hunter Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1240 Great Hunter Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1240 Great Hunter Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1240 Great Hunter Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1240 Great Hunter Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Groves at 665
6049 Rings Ave
Grove City, OH 43123
Broadway Station
3443 Park St
Grove City, OH 43123
Sterling Park Apartments
3660 Sterling Park Cir
Grove City, OH 43123

Similar Pages

Grove City 1 BedroomsGrove City 2 Bedrooms
Grove City Apartments with PoolGrove City Cheap Places
Grove City Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbus, OHWesterville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OHReynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHDelaware, OH
Marysville, OHPickerington, OHNew Albany, OHMarion, OHWorthington, OHCanal Winchester, OHGroveport, OHPataskala, OHCircleville, OH
Powell, OHLondon, OHLincoln Village, OHJohnstown, OHSunbury, OHBlacklick Estates, OHUpper Arlington, OHUrbana, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Ohio Technical CollegeColumbus College of Art and Design
Franklin UniversityOhio Dominican University
Ohio State University-Main Campus