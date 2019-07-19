All apartments in Grandview Heights
Location

995 Northwest Blvd, Grandview Heights, OH 43212
Grandview Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ee8e4b6065 ---- ? Beautiful three bedroom one and half bathroom duplex. ? All hardwood floors throughout most the property. ? Kitchen is equipped with all appliances. ? Small front porch. ? Two parking spots behind the property. ? Washer and dryer hookups are provided. ? This property is pet friendly and accepts both cats and dogs. Property Restrictions Pet Policy: Small Cats Allowed, Small Dogs Allowed No exotic pets. Smoking Policy: No Smoking. Section 8 Policy: No Section 8. Property Description Details Flooring: Mixed Parking: 2 parking spots behind the property Kitchen/Laundry Appliances Included: Stove / Fridge / Dishwasher / Washer Dryer Hookups Property Type: Duplex Utilities Included: None Yard: N/A A/C: Central Landscaping: Landlord responsibility ? Application, Lease Terms, and Fees ? Application Fee: $40 per person (18 and older). Security Deposit: Equal to 1 month?s rent, depending on credit score. Additional Fees: Lease-Signing Admin Fee (10% of rent). If applicable: Pet Rent ($50 per pet), Pet Acceptance Fee ($100 one-time nonrefundable). Application Turnaround Time: 1-2 business days, depending on how quickly we get required information from you and your past landlord. Lease Length: Typically 1 year Lease to Purchase Option: Not Available It\'s important to us that your new home is in tip-top shape and 100% ready for you to move in. Please allow up to 5 business days after approval for final property inspection, cleaning, and move-in preparation activities. ? Company Policy - Common Reasons for Denial ? Evictions or eviction filings in the last 5 years. Certain criminal convictions in the last 10 years. Credit score below 575 (640 for normal deposit). Scores are averaged for multiple applicants. Combined monthly household income of less than 3x rent. Income is combined for multiple applicants. Unable to show clean rental history (unless first time renting). We do not rent to practicing attorneys, law students, lawmakers, or property managers. This is not a complete list of qualifications, but a summary. Primary Leasing Agent: Tiffany Haynes *All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.* ? Who am I renting from? ? RL Property Management manages this property on behalf of the property owner. We take pride in the units that we manage, and treat them as we would our own. This means you can expect a well-maintained property, prompt service, and helpful responses if you have any questions or concerns. We manage homes and small apartment communities throughout Columbus and nearby areas. Our company has a 24/7 emergency maintenance hotline, online payments, and other convenience features to make things easier for our residents. Our office is located just east of downtown Columbus and is staffed daily with friendly and helpful team members who want to make your stay as simple and easy as possible. You can find out more about our company at our website, www.rlpmg.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 995 Northwest Blvd. have any available units?
995 Northwest Blvd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grandview Heights, OH.
What amenities does 995 Northwest Blvd. have?
Some of 995 Northwest Blvd.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 995 Northwest Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
995 Northwest Blvd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 995 Northwest Blvd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 995 Northwest Blvd. is pet friendly.
Does 995 Northwest Blvd. offer parking?
Yes, 995 Northwest Blvd. offers parking.
Does 995 Northwest Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 995 Northwest Blvd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 995 Northwest Blvd. have a pool?
No, 995 Northwest Blvd. does not have a pool.
Does 995 Northwest Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 995 Northwest Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 995 Northwest Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 995 Northwest Blvd. has units with dishwashers.
Does 995 Northwest Blvd. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 995 Northwest Blvd. has units with air conditioning.

