All apartments in Grandview Heights
Find more places like 953 Woodhill Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grandview Heights, OH
/
953 Woodhill Dr
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:52 AM

953 Woodhill Dr

953 Woodhill Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

953 Woodhill Drive, Grandview Heights, OH 43212
Grandview Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Available 05/25/20 Woodhill - Property Id: 153836

Refinished Hardwood Floors
Newly Updated Kitchens
Newer Forced Gas Furnace/Central Air
Painted Unfinished Basements with W/D Connections
Each Unit Includes Off-Street Parking for One to Two Resident Cars

Townhouse is $1100
Security Deposit is Full Month
Resident Responsible for Utilities
City Provides Free Trash,and Recycling
$150 non-refundable for cats with $20 monthly pet rent
$200 non refundable for dogs with $50 a month pet rent
?

?
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/153836
Property Id 153836

(RLNE5727226)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 953 Woodhill Dr have any available units?
953 Woodhill Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grandview Heights, OH.
What amenities does 953 Woodhill Dr have?
Some of 953 Woodhill Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 953 Woodhill Dr currently offering any rent specials?
953 Woodhill Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 953 Woodhill Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 953 Woodhill Dr is pet friendly.
Does 953 Woodhill Dr offer parking?
Yes, 953 Woodhill Dr offers parking.
Does 953 Woodhill Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 953 Woodhill Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 953 Woodhill Dr have a pool?
No, 953 Woodhill Dr does not have a pool.
Does 953 Woodhill Dr have accessible units?
No, 953 Woodhill Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 953 Woodhill Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 953 Woodhill Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 953 Woodhill Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 953 Woodhill Dr has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbus, OHWesterville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OHReynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHNew Albany, OHMarion, OHWorthington, OHCanal Winchester, OHGroveport, OHPataskala, OH
Upper Arlington, OHLincoln Village, OHBlacklick Estates, OHPowell, OHSunbury, OHJohnstown, OHLondon, OHCircleville, OHUrbana, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Ohio Technical CollegeColumbus College of Art and Design
Franklin UniversityOhio Dominican University
Ohio State University-Main Campus