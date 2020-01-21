All apartments in Grandview Heights
Find more places like 919 Woodhill Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grandview Heights, OH
/
919 Woodhill Dr
Last updated January 21 2020 at 12:04 PM

919 Woodhill Dr

919 Woodhill Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

919 Woodhill Drive, Grandview Heights, OH 43212
Grandview Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Available 02/25/20 Woodhill - Property Id: 153836

Refinished Hardwood Floors
Newly Updated Kitchens
Newer Forced Gas Furnace/Central Air
Painted Unfinished Basements with W/D Connections
Each Unit Includes Off-Street Parking for One to Two Resident Cars

Townhouse is $1075
Security Deposit is Full Month
Resident Responsible for Utilities
City Provides Free Trash,and Recycling
$150 non-refundable for cats with $20 monthly pet rent
$200 non refundable for dogs with $50 a month pet rent
?

?
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/153836
Property Id 153836

(RLNE5443648)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 919 Woodhill Dr have any available units?
919 Woodhill Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grandview Heights, OH.
What amenities does 919 Woodhill Dr have?
Some of 919 Woodhill Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 919 Woodhill Dr currently offering any rent specials?
919 Woodhill Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 919 Woodhill Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 919 Woodhill Dr is pet friendly.
Does 919 Woodhill Dr offer parking?
Yes, 919 Woodhill Dr offers parking.
Does 919 Woodhill Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 919 Woodhill Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 919 Woodhill Dr have a pool?
No, 919 Woodhill Dr does not have a pool.
Does 919 Woodhill Dr have accessible units?
No, 919 Woodhill Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 919 Woodhill Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 919 Woodhill Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 919 Woodhill Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 919 Woodhill Dr has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbus, OHWesterville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OHReynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHNew Albany, OHMarion, OHWorthington, OHCanal Winchester, OHPataskala, OHCircleville, OH
Upper Arlington, OHLincoln Village, OHGroveport, OHBlacklick Estates, OHPowell, OHSunbury, OHJohnstown, OHLondon, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Ohio Technical CollegeColumbus College of Art and Design
Franklin UniversityOhio Dominican University
Ohio State University-Main Campus