All apartments in Grandview Heights
Find more places like
916 Thomas Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grandview Heights, OH
/
916 Thomas Road
Last updated January 31 2020 at 4:01 AM

916 Thomas Road

916 Thomas Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

916 Thomas Road, Grandview Heights, OH 43212
Grandview Heights

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Similar Listings

Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Best Cities for Families 2019
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 916 Thomas Road have any available units?
916 Thomas Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grandview Heights, OH.
What amenities does 916 Thomas Road have?
Some of 916 Thomas Road's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 916 Thomas Road currently offering any rent specials?
916 Thomas Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 916 Thomas Road pet-friendly?
No, 916 Thomas Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grandview Heights.
Does 916 Thomas Road offer parking?
Yes, 916 Thomas Road offers parking.
Does 916 Thomas Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 916 Thomas Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 916 Thomas Road have a pool?
No, 916 Thomas Road does not have a pool.
Does 916 Thomas Road have accessible units?
No, 916 Thomas Road does not have accessible units.
Does 916 Thomas Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 916 Thomas Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 916 Thomas Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 916 Thomas Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbus, OHWesterville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OHReynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OHDelaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHNew Albany, OHMarion, OHWorthington, OHCanal Winchester, OHGroveport, OHPataskala, OHUpper Arlington, OHLincoln Village, OHBlacklick Estates, OHPowell, OHSunbury, OHJohnstown, OHLondon, OHCircleville, OHUrbana, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Ohio Technical CollegeColumbus College of Art and DesignFranklin UniversityOhio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus