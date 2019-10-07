815 Thomas Road, Grandview Heights, OH 43212 Grandview Heights
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
playground
range
Move in and enjoy this well maintained single family home! Private fenced in backyard and great screened in porch that leads to a patio for relaxing and entertaining. A very short walk to multiple playgrounds the local school and the Grandview Pool. Join this supportive community. This is a short lease (lasts until May and can definitely be renewed for 12 months) so it's great for you if you're looking to move before the year is over.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street, 2 spaces/unit.
