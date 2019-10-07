All apartments in Grandview Heights
Last updated October 7 2019 at 11:49 PM

815 Thomas Road

815 Thomas Road · No Longer Available
Location

815 Thomas Road, Grandview Heights, OH 43212
Grandview Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
playground
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
Move in and enjoy this well maintained single family home! Private fenced in backyard and great screened in porch that leads to a patio for relaxing and entertaining. A very short walk to multiple playgrounds the local school and the Grandview Pool. Join this supportive community. This is a short lease (lasts until May and can definitely be renewed for 12 months) so it's great for you if you're looking to move before the year is over.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 815 Thomas Road have any available units?
815 Thomas Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grandview Heights, OH.
What amenities does 815 Thomas Road have?
Some of 815 Thomas Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 815 Thomas Road currently offering any rent specials?
815 Thomas Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 815 Thomas Road pet-friendly?
No, 815 Thomas Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grandview Heights.
Does 815 Thomas Road offer parking?
Yes, 815 Thomas Road offers parking.
Does 815 Thomas Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 815 Thomas Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 815 Thomas Road have a pool?
Yes, 815 Thomas Road has a pool.
Does 815 Thomas Road have accessible units?
No, 815 Thomas Road does not have accessible units.
Does 815 Thomas Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 815 Thomas Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 815 Thomas Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 815 Thomas Road does not have units with air conditioning.
