Grandview Heights, OH
1090 Mulford Rd
Last updated January 16 2020 at 12:01 PM

1090 Mulford Rd

1090 Mulford Road · No Longer Available
Location

1090 Mulford Road, Grandview Heights, OH 43212
Grandview Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available now. Please do not inquire about a February or later start date. Renovated half double in Grandview Heitghts. Situated in an amazing location behind Luck Bros Coffee, The Old Spot and Pierce Field. Just short blocks from The Grandview Aquatic Center and Highbank Distillery. Updated kitchen with granite, private basement, fenced yard, darling front porch, and garage parking for one. Rent is the same as the deposit. 4 or 16 month lease required. No cats, dogs are accepted on a case by case basis. Tenant is responsible for all utilities.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5240798)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

