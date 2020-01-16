1090 Mulford Rd

Amenities
Available now. Please do not inquire about a February or later start date. Renovated half double in Grandview Heitghts. Situated in an amazing location behind Luck Bros Coffee, The Old Spot and Pierce Field. Just short blocks from The Grandview Aquatic Center and Highbank Distillery. Updated kitchen with granite, private basement, fenced yard, darling front porch, and garage parking for one. Rent is the same as the deposit. 4 or 16 month lease required. No cats, dogs are accepted on a case by case basis. Tenant is responsible for all utilities.
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5240798)