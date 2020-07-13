/
pet friendly apartments
37 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Germantown, OH
Last updated July 13 at 06:27am
4 Units Available
New England Heights
Maple Oaks Townhomes
2743 El Camino Dr, Middletown, OH
2 Bedrooms
$850
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$985
1022 sqft
Welcome home to Maple Oaks! Our beautiful community is centrally located, thoughtfully designed, and impeccably maintained.
Last updated July 13 at 06:08am
17 Units Available
Barbara Park
Kensington Ridge
710 Kensington Ct, Middletown, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$675
905 sqft
Surrounded by 17 acres of towering trees and lush, green landscaping, Kensington Ridge is nestled in a secluded, yet centrally located residential area of Middletown.
Last updated July 13 at 06:03am
7 Units Available
University
Chimney Hill Apartments
967 Park Ln, Middletown, OH
1 Bedroom
$600
1002 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$750
1086 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Chimney Hill Apartments in Middletown. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 06:34am
5 Units Available
Ashgrove
1 Ashgrove Court, Franklin, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$660
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Ashgrove Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community has several home, community, and location advantages. Ashgrove is one of the most desirable and affordable communities in the Franklin Area.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Indian Lookout
1651 S Elm St, West Carrollton, OH
1 Bedroom
$795
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the Indian Lookout community with easy access to I-75 and I-675, and dozens of shopping, dining, entertainment and recreation venues. Special features include wood-burning fireplace, vaulted ceilings, pool, clubhouse, tennis courts and gym.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
14 Units Available
Thorny Acres-Burnham Woods
Village East
3530 Village Dr, Middletown, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$765
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
926 sqft
Spacious apartments with easy access to I-75. Air-conditioned units. Walk-in closets and fireplace. Extra storage. Community is pet-friendly with pool and courtyard, and 24-hour maintenance is available.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
The Voyageur
841 Gawain Cir, West Carrollton, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$887
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Voyageur offers one, two and three bedroom apartments & townhomes at a reasonable price! In-home amenities include stainless steel kitchen appliances, optional in-home washers & dryer rental, a new cabinetry & countertops, central air
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Washington Place
8801 Motter Ln, Miamisburg, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1490 sqft
Convenient complex located close to shops and restaurants in Dayton Mall. Modern apartments with breakfast bar, air conditioning, large closets and washer/dryer. Amenities on site include clubhouse, dry cleaning, fitness center and pool.
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
The Flats at Austin Landing
10501 Landing Way, Miamisburg, OH
Studio
$1,049
672 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,099
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1105 sqft
Beautiful smoke-free units have plush carpet, private balconies and walk-in closets. Internet access and Nest technology for the entire complex. Proximity to Interstate 75 for a quick commute, plus several shopping locations nearby.
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Hunters Chase
2550 Steeplechase Dr, Miamisburg, OH
1 Bedroom
$899
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
940 sqft
One and two-bedroom apartments with stainless steel appliances and spacious floor plans. Community amenities include a fitness center, a chic clubhouse, onsite lakes, and a tennis court. Austin Landing is only a mile away.
Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
Contact for Availability
Austin Springs
2991 Austin Springs Rd, Miamisburg, OH
1 Bedroom
$999
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1215 sqft
Homes with spacious walk-in closets, 9-foot ceilings, gourmet kitchens, and private patios. Barely a block away from Austin Landing, the community has modern amenities such as a resort-style pool and a fully equipped business center.
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Preserve at Sagebrook
3091 Sagebrook Dr, Miamisburg, OH
1 Bedroom
$787
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$886
1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$998
1175 sqft
WELCOME TO PRESERVE AT SAGEBROOK The ideal Miamisburg location awaits! Conveniently located, Preserve at Sagebrook Apartments for rent in Miamisburg, Ohio is nestled off of North Springboro Pike and just minutes away from great shopping, dining and
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Washington Park
7605 Washington Village Dr, Centerville, OH
1 Bedroom
$985
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1500 sqft
There's a pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym on site at this community. Residents have in-unit laundry and washer/dryer hookups. Sam's Club, I-65 and shopping options are all nearby.
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
2 Units Available
Oakwood Apartments
1308 Camphill Way, West Carrollton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$775
1000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Oakwood Apartments in West Carrollton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Trenton
717 Clara Dr
717 Clara Drive, Trenton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1376 sqft
717 Clara Dr Available 08/08/20 717 Clara Dr 3BR/2BA (Trenton) - **Coming Soon** Come check out our stunning 3BR/2BA home for rent in Trenton, Oh! This place has updated flooring, updated bathrooms, an updated open kitchen, a huge living room,
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Dixie Heights
3217 Illinois Avenue,
3217 Illinois Avenue, Middletown, OH
2 Bedrooms
$765
806 sqft
3217 Illinois Avenue, Available 07/24/20 3217 Illinois Ave 2BR/1BA (Middletown) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 2BR/1BA home for rent in Middletown, Ohio.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Barbara Park
1602 Florence Street,
1602 Florence Street, Middletown, OH
2 Bedrooms
$745
672 sqft
1602 Florence Street, Available 07/31/20 1602 Florence St 2BR/1BA (Middletown) - **Coming Soon** Stop by our cute and cozy, recently renovated 2BR/1BA ranch home located in Middletown close to everything! This home has laminate flooring, updated
Last updated July 10 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
Greenfields
3753 Lacy Court
3753 Lacy Court, Middletown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1208 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Springhill
1905 Dix Road
1905 Dix Road, Middletown, OH
2 Bedrooms
$925
862 sqft
1905 Dix Road Available 07/24/20 1905 Dix 2BR/1BA (Middletown) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 2BR/1BA home for rent in Middletown, Ohio.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Westwood
3055 Edison Street
3055 Edison Street, Dayton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$725
864 sqft
3055 Edison Street Available 07/24/20 3055 Edison 2BR/1.5BA (Dayton) - **Coming Soon** This recently renovated 2BR/1.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Trenton
259 West Aberdeen Drive,
259 West Aberdeen Drive, Trenton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1486 sqft
259 West Aberdeen Drive, Available 07/24/20 259 W Aberdeen Dr 3BR/2BA (Trenton) - **Coming Soon** Come by and check out our 3BR/2BA ranch home located in Trenton.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3 Shady Pines Avenue
3 Shady Pines Ave, Springboro, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2106 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Shady Pines Avenue, a beautiful 3 BR house in a pristine neighborhood - 3 Shady Pines Avenue, a beautiful 3 BR house in a pristine neighborhood with top rated schools.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Springhill
2009 Brell Drive,
2009 Brell Drive, Middletown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$975
864 sqft
2009 Brell Drive, Available 08/02/20 2009 Brell Dr 3BR/1BA (Middletown) - **Coming Soon** Check out our Recently Renovated cute and cozy 3BR/1BA ranch home located in Middletown.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
University
915 North University Boulevard,
915 University Boulevard, Middletown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$995
1350 sqft
915 North University Boulevard, Available 08/07/20 915 N University Blvd 3BR/1.5BA (Middletown) - **Coming Soon** Hurry down to see our Recently Renovated 3BR/1.5BA home located in Middletown.