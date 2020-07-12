39 Apartments for rent in Germantown, OH with parking

Apartment List
1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
123 Willis Way
123 Willis Way, Germantown, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,799
2201 sqft
Available early July! Absolutely stunning four Bedroom home, in sought after Ron Heights at the end of a cul-de-sac, with all the charm just minutes drive to downtown Germantown.

1 of 26

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Germantown Village
26 N Cherry St
26 North Cherry Street, Germantown, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,399
1777 sqft
Showing Now! Available April 1st. Absolutely stunning four Bedroom home with all the charm in the heart of downtown Germantown.
Results within 5 miles of Germantown

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
1134 Case Court
1134 Case Court, Miamisburg, OH
1 Bedroom
$575
660 sqft
One bedroom unit located in Miamisburg. Second level unit. Two weeks rent free after lease signing. One bedroom unit. Large family room. Carpeted. Off street parking. Laundry room hook ups. Tenant pays gas and electric.
Results within 10 miles of Germantown
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 06:13pm
4 Units Available
New England Heights
Maple Oaks Townhomes
2743 El Camino Dr, Middletown, OH
2 Bedrooms
$850
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$985
1022 sqft
Welcome home to Maple Oaks! Our beautiful community is centrally located, thoughtfully designed, and impeccably maintained.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 06:01pm
17 Units Available
Barbara Park
Kensington Ridge
710 Kensington Ct, Middletown, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$675
905 sqft
Surrounded by 17 acres of towering trees and lush, green landscaping, Kensington Ridge is nestled in a secluded, yet centrally located residential area of Middletown.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 12:19am
5 Units Available
Ashgrove
1 Ashgrove Court, Franklin, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$660
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Ashgrove Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community has several home, community, and location advantages. Ashgrove is one of the most desirable and affordable communities in the Franklin Area.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
3 Units Available
Indian Lookout
1651 S Elm St, West Carrollton, OH
1 Bedroom
$795
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the Indian Lookout community with easy access to I-75 and I-675, and dozens of shopping, dining, entertainment and recreation venues. Special features include wood-burning fireplace, vaulted ceilings, pool, clubhouse, tennis courts and gym.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
14 Units Available
Thorny Acres-Burnham Woods
Village East
3530 Village Dr, Middletown, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$765
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
926 sqft
Spacious apartments with easy access to I-75. Air-conditioned units. Walk-in closets and fireplace. Extra storage. Community is pet-friendly with pool and courtyard, and 24-hour maintenance is available.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
5 Units Available
The Voyageur
841 Gawain Cir, West Carrollton, OH
1 Bedroom
$643
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$887
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Voyageur offers one, two and three bedroom apartments & townhomes at a reasonable price! In-home amenities include stainless steel kitchen appliances, optional in-home washers & dryer rental, a new cabinetry & countertops, central air
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
8 Units Available
Washington Place
8801 Motter Ln, Miamisburg, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1490 sqft
Convenient complex located close to shops and restaurants in Dayton Mall. Modern apartments with breakfast bar, air conditioning, large closets and washer/dryer. Amenities on site include clubhouse, dry cleaning, fitness center and pool.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
The Flats at Austin Landing
10501 Landing Way, Miamisburg, OH
Studio
$1,049
672 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,099
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1105 sqft
Beautiful smoke-free units have plush carpet, private balconies and walk-in closets. Internet access and Nest technology for the entire complex. Proximity to Interstate 75 for a quick commute, plus several shopping locations nearby.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Hunters Chase
2550 Steeplechase Dr, Miamisburg, OH
1 Bedroom
$899
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
940 sqft
One and two-bedroom apartments with stainless steel appliances and spacious floor plans. Community amenities include a fitness center, a chic clubhouse, onsite lakes, and a tennis court. Austin Landing is only a mile away.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
Contact for Availability
Austin Springs
2991 Austin Springs Rd, Miamisburg, OH
1 Bedroom
$999
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1215 sqft
Homes with spacious walk-in closets, 9-foot ceilings, gourmet kitchens, and private patios. Barely a block away from Austin Landing, the community has modern amenities such as a resort-style pool and a fully equipped business center.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Preserve at Sagebrook
3091 Sagebrook Dr, Miamisburg, OH
1 Bedroom
$787
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$886
1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$998
1175 sqft
WELCOME TO PRESERVE AT SAGEBROOK The ideal Miamisburg location awaits! Conveniently located, Preserve at Sagebrook Apartments for rent in Miamisburg, Ohio is nestled off of North Springboro Pike and just minutes away from great shopping, dining and
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
3 Units Available
Washington Park
7605 Washington Village Dr, Centerville, OH
1 Bedroom
$985
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1500 sqft
There's a pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym on site at this community. Residents have in-unit laundry and washer/dryer hookups. Sam's Club, I-65 and shopping options are all nearby.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
2 Units Available
Oakwood Apartments
1308 Camphill Way, West Carrollton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$775
1000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Oakwood Apartments in West Carrollton. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Trenton
717 Clara Dr
717 Clara Drive, Trenton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1376 sqft
717 Clara Dr Available 08/08/20 717 Clara Dr 3BR/2BA (Trenton) - **Coming Soon** Come check out our stunning 3BR/2BA home for rent in Trenton, Oh! This place has updated flooring, updated bathrooms, an updated open kitchen, a huge living room,

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
South Middletown
219 S. Main St 1C
219 S Main St, Middletown, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$825
1150 sqft
Unique 2 Bed in Historic Multi-family - Property Id: 99545 Winchester House - Unique 3 story Italianate Circa 1878. Multi-Family located in Middletown Historical Area. Property has been meticulously maintained. Onsite and covered parking. .

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Dixie Heights
3217 Illinois Avenue,
3217 Illinois Avenue, Middletown, OH
2 Bedrooms
$765
806 sqft
3217 Illinois Avenue, Available 07/24/20 3217 Illinois Ave 2BR/1BA (Middletown) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 2BR/1BA home for rent in Middletown, Ohio.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Barbara Park
1602 Florence Street,
1602 Florence Street, Middletown, OH
2 Bedrooms
$745
672 sqft
1602 Florence Street, Available 07/31/20 1602 Florence St 2BR/1BA (Middletown) - **Coming Soon** Stop by our cute and cozy, recently renovated 2BR/1BA ranch home located in Middletown close to everything! This home has laminate flooring, updated

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
Far Hills
2018 Wellington Road - 2020
2018 Wellington Road, Middletown, OH
2 Bedrooms
$850
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Complete remodel in 2020. New kitchen, bathroom and new floors throughout.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Prospect
1100 Grove Street
1100 Grove Street, Middletown, OH
2 Bedrooms
$750
924 sqft
Large kitchen with pantry! - Now available is this cute one-story single family home. It includes 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, living room, large kitchen with pantry, dining room, cellar, and washer/dryer hook-up. Ornamental fireplace. Driveway parking.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Trenton
259 West Aberdeen Drive,
259 West Aberdeen Drive, Trenton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1486 sqft
259 West Aberdeen Drive, Available 07/24/20 259 W Aberdeen Dr 3BR/2BA (Trenton) - **Coming Soon** Come by and check out our 3BR/2BA ranch home located in Trenton.

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3 Shady Pines Avenue
3 Shady Pines Ave, Springboro, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2106 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Shady Pines Avenue, a beautiful 3 BR house in a pristine neighborhood - 3 Shady Pines Avenue, a beautiful 3 BR house in a pristine neighborhood with top rated schools.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Germantown, OH

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Germantown apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

