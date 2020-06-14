Apartment List
OH
germantown
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:32 AM

18 Apartments for rent in Germantown, OH with garage

Germantown apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail... Read Guide >

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
50 Sunset Pl
50 Sunset Place, Germantown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1321 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Call ASAP for an appointment. Absolutely stunning three Bedroom home at the end of a cul-de-sac with all the charm just minutes to downtown Germantown.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
123 Willis Way
123 Willis Way, Germantown, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,799
2201 sqft
Available 07/11/20 Available early July! Absolutely stunning four Bedroom home, in sought after Ron Heights at the end of a cul-de-sac, with all the charm just minutes drive to downtown Germantown.

1 of 26

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Germantown Village
1 Unit Available
26 N Cherry St
26 North Cherry Street, Germantown, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,399
1777 sqft
Showing Now! Available April 1st. Absolutely stunning four Bedroom home with all the charm in the heart of downtown Germantown.
Results within 5 miles of Germantown

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
7395 Dian Drive
7395 Dian Drive, Carlisle, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1440 sqft
This gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 full bathroom home has a Master that includes on of these full baths for a complete Private Suite! The Living Area is ready for your family to be here gathering around the FIREPLACE for Winter.
Results within 10 miles of Germantown
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
1 Unit Available
The Voyageur
841 Gawain Cir, West Carrollton, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$863
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Voyageur offers one, two and three bedroom apartments & townhomes at a reasonable price! In-home amenities include stainless steel kitchen appliances, optional in-home washers & dryer rental, a new cabinetry & countertops, central air
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
9 Units Available
Washington Place
8801 Motter Ln, Miamisburg, OH
1 Bedroom
$780
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1490 sqft
Convenient complex located close to shops and restaurants in Dayton Mall. Modern apartments with breakfast bar, air conditioning, large closets and washer/dryer. Amenities on site include clubhouse, dry cleaning, fitness center and pool.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
$
Contact for Availability
Austin Springs
2991 Austin Springs Rd, Miamisburg, OH
1 Bedroom
$949
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1215 sqft
Homes with spacious walk-in closets, 9-foot ceilings, gourmet kitchens, and private patios. Barely a block away from Austin Landing, the community has modern amenities such as a resort-style pool and a fully equipped business center.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
5 Units Available
Washington Park
7605 Washington Village Dr, Centerville, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,105
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,685
1500 sqft
There's a pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym on site at this community. Residents have in-unit laundry and washer/dryer hookups. Sam's Club, I-65 and shopping options are all nearby.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
$
Contact for Availability
Hunters Chase
2550 Steeplechase Dr, Miamisburg, OH
1 Bedroom
$879
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
940 sqft
One and two-bedroom apartments with stainless steel appliances and spacious floor plans. Community amenities include a fitness center, a chic clubhouse, onsite lakes, and a tennis court. Austin Landing is only a mile away.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 12:49am
$
Contact for Availability
The Flats at Austin Landing
10501 Landing Way, Miamisburg, OH
Studio
$1,049
496 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,049
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1105 sqft
Beautiful smoke-free units have plush carpet, private balconies and walk-in closets. Internet access and Nest technology for the entire complex. Proximity to Interstate 75 for a quick commute, plus several shopping locations nearby.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1521 Sycamore Commons Dr.
1521 Commons Dr, Miamisburg, OH
2 Bedrooms
$975
1212 sqft
1521 Sycamore Commons Dr. Available 06/29/20 Two bedroom two bath Condo in Miamisburg - Call Scott 513-970-8562 This unit will be move-in ready before July 1st 2020. the place will be getting new paint and other minor repairs.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Wildwood
1 Unit Available
1217 Ellen Drive,
1217 Ellen Drive, Middletown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$945
864 sqft
1217 Ellen Drive, Available 07/03/20 1217 Ellen 3BR/1BA (Middletown) - **Coming Soon** Don't miss our beautiful 3BR/1BA Middletown home close to University Blvd.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
El Dorado-Williamsdale
1 Unit Available
3509 Poinciana Road,
3509 Poinciana Road, Middletown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1188 sqft
3509 Poinciana Road, Available 07/03/20 3509 Poinciana Rd 3BR/2BA (Middletown) - **Coming Soon** Don't pass by our Beautiful Newly Renovated 3BR/2BA ranch home located in Middletown.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
335 E Central Ave
335 East Central Avenue, West Carrollton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1872 sqft
Show-stopping rental available! - This home features three bedrooms PLUS a first floor office and has been beautifully updated with new luxury vinyl flooring, new carpet upstairs, fresh paint, and modern bathrooms.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Middletown
1 Unit Available
1001 South Main Street,
1001 South Main Street, Middletown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1693 sqft
1001 South Main Street, Available 06/19/20 1001 S Main St 3BR/2.5BA (Middletown) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/2.5BA home for rent in Middletown, Ohio.

1 of 6

Last updated April 13 at 12:06pm
1 Unit Available
664 David Boulevard
664 David Blvd, Franklin, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1455 sqft
SPECIAL! Receive $500 off amount evenly split over the lease terms if leased and moved in before May 3rd! This home offers 3 bedrooms and 2 baths.

1 of 14

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Wildwood
1 Unit Available
1003 Sorg Place,
1003 Sorg Place, Middletown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$995
864 sqft
1003 Sorg Pl 3BR/1BA (Middletown) - Come out to view our Recently Renovated 3BR/1BA, home located in Middletown.

1 of 12

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
South Middletown
1 Unit Available
807 Fourteenth Avenue,
807 14th Avenue, Middletown, OH
2 Bedrooms
$695
1103 sqft
807 14th Ave 2BR/1BA (Middletown) - Apply today for our recently renovated 2BR/1BA home for rent in Middletown, Ohio.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Germantown, OH

Germantown apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

