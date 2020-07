Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

Two Bedroom One and a half bath and Freshly Painted! Upstairs unit in this Duplex! Expansive living room. Eat-in kitchen with a refrigerator, electric stove and dishwasher. Two good sized bedrooms and full bath.Basement area for each unit. Lots of space and additional storage space in Attic area. Backyard provides space for a grill and picnic table to enjoy nature. Great location across from Great Lakes Cheese! Up to 2 cats okay. Non-smoking. Fantastic rental!