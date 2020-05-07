7200 Wilson Mills Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher fireplace range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Tucked away on a serenely wooded lot overlooking the Chagrin River, this charming historical home in Gates Mills is awaiting a new tenant! Originally built in 1855, this home began as a one-room school house and evolved into a charming single-family home. Now, it is just waiting for you to add the next chapter. The kitchen is open to the dining room and features ample cabinetry, a full complement of appliances, and a breakfast nook. The gorgeous sun room is illuminated by a wall of windows and includes a gas simulated old coal stove. The family room boasts wood floors and a fireplace. Off of the family room, you'll find a lovely office with built-ins and patio access. A bedroom suite completes the first floor. Upstairs, you will find two bedroom suites and a spacious loft with a wood burning stove and balcony access. Recent updates include newer flooring in the bedrooms and fresh paint inside and out. Outside, you are sure to enjoy peace and relaxation on the deck and patio. Located on Wilson Mills Road in desirable Gates Mills, this home is minutes away from North Chagrin Metro Park, North Chagrin Nature Center, and area shopping and dining. Also available for sale. Do not miss this chance to rent a one-of-a-kind property, because it will not last!