All apartments in Gates Mills
Find more places like 7200 Wilson Mills Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gates Mills, OH
/
7200 Wilson Mills Rd
Last updated May 7 2020 at 1:45 AM

7200 Wilson Mills Rd

7200 Wilson Mills Road · (216) 378-9618
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

7200 Wilson Mills Road, Gates Mills, OH 44040

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2541 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Tucked away on a serenely wooded lot overlooking the Chagrin River, this charming historical home in Gates Mills is awaiting a new tenant! Originally built in 1855, this home began as a one-room school house and evolved into a charming single-family home. Now, it is just waiting for you to add the next chapter. The kitchen is open to the dining room and features ample cabinetry, a full complement of appliances, and a breakfast nook. The gorgeous sun room is illuminated by a wall of windows and includes a gas simulated old coal stove. The family room boasts wood floors and a fireplace. Off of the family room, you'll find a lovely office with built-ins and patio access. A bedroom suite completes the first floor. Upstairs, you will find two bedroom suites and a spacious loft with a wood burning stove and balcony access. Recent updates include newer flooring in the bedrooms and fresh paint inside and out. Outside, you are sure to enjoy peace and relaxation on the deck and patio. Located on Wilson Mills Road in desirable Gates Mills, this home is minutes away from North Chagrin Metro Park, North Chagrin Nature Center, and area shopping and dining. Also available for sale. Do not miss this chance to rent a one-of-a-kind property, because it will not last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7200 Wilson Mills Rd have any available units?
7200 Wilson Mills Rd has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7200 Wilson Mills Rd have?
Some of 7200 Wilson Mills Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7200 Wilson Mills Rd currently offering any rent specials?
7200 Wilson Mills Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7200 Wilson Mills Rd pet-friendly?
No, 7200 Wilson Mills Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gates Mills.
Does 7200 Wilson Mills Rd offer parking?
No, 7200 Wilson Mills Rd does not offer parking.
Does 7200 Wilson Mills Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7200 Wilson Mills Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7200 Wilson Mills Rd have a pool?
No, 7200 Wilson Mills Rd does not have a pool.
Does 7200 Wilson Mills Rd have accessible units?
No, 7200 Wilson Mills Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 7200 Wilson Mills Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7200 Wilson Mills Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 7200 Wilson Mills Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 7200 Wilson Mills Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 7200 Wilson Mills Rd?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cleveland, OHAkron, OHShaker Heights, OHParma, OHNorth Royalton, OHStrongsville, OHLakewood, OHStow, OHBrunswick, OHCuyahoga Falls, OHWestlake, OHNorth Olmsted, OH
Cleveland Heights, OHKent, OHMayfield Heights, OHCanton, OHLorain, OHParma Heights, OHWilloughby Hills, OHMayfield, OHLyndhurst, OHWilloughby, OHMoreland Hills, OHBeachwood, OH
Euclid, OHChagrin Falls, OHWarrensville Heights, OHSouth Euclid, OHSolon, OHUniversity Heights, OHBedford, OHMaple Heights, OHEast Cleveland, OHMentor-on-the-Lake, OHGarfield Heights, OHTwinsburg, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Kent State University at KentCase Western Reserve University
Cleveland State UniversityNotre Dame College
John Carroll University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity