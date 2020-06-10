Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Garfield Heights
Find more places like 4754 Lawrence Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Garfield Heights, OH
/
4754 Lawrence Ave
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:49 AM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4754 Lawrence Ave
4754 Lawrence Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garfield Heights
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
4754 Lawrence Avenue, Garfield Heights, OH 44125
Garfield Heights
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
-
(RLNE5644203)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4754 Lawrence Ave have any available units?
4754 Lawrence Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Garfield Heights, OH
.
Is 4754 Lawrence Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4754 Lawrence Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4754 Lawrence Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4754 Lawrence Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4754 Lawrence Ave offer parking?
No, 4754 Lawrence Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4754 Lawrence Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4754 Lawrence Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4754 Lawrence Ave have a pool?
No, 4754 Lawrence Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4754 Lawrence Ave have accessible units?
No, 4754 Lawrence Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4754 Lawrence Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4754 Lawrence Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4754 Lawrence Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 4754 Lawrence Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Find a Sublet
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Garfield Heights 2 Bedrooms
Garfield Heights 3 Bedrooms
Garfield Heights Apartments with Balcony
Garfield Heights Apartments with Garage
Garfield Heights Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Cleveland, OH
Akron, OH
Shaker Heights, OH
Parma, OH
North Royalton, OH
Strongsville, OH
Lakewood, OH
Stow, OH
Brunswick, OH
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Westlake, OH
North Olmsted, OH
Cleveland Heights, OH
Kent, OH
Wooster, OH
Mayfield Heights, OH
Canton, OH
Lorain, OH
Moreland Hills, OH
Fairlawn, OH
Apartments Near Colleges
Kent State University at Kent
Case Western Reserve University
Cleveland State University
The College of Wooster
University of Akron Main Campus