Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated dishwasher bathtub carpet extra storage oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse concierge 24hr gym parking pool e-payments garage internet access coffee bar hot tub

Private. Peaceful. Premium. Located in well-loved Gahanna, known as “Ohio’s Best Hometown”, The Residence at Christopher Wren features beautiful private grounds, stately brick exteriors, and multi-story townhome style living that feels like home.Inside, upgraded silver appliances, wood-style flooring and details like vaulted ceilings give these established spaces a fresh, modern feel. With convenient features like in-home washer and dryer, attached garage, and access to the Gahanna School District, Christopher Wren is also perfect for family living.An array of amenities including a swimming pool, a recently renovated clubhouse and a state-of-the-art fitness center make it easy to work and play without leaving home. When you do want to get out, you’ll have convenient access to I-270, the airport, and downtown Columbus.Welcome home to your next chapter at The Residence at Christopher Wren.