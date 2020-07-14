All apartments in Gahanna
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:21 AM

Olde Towne Apartments

384 Towne Ct E · (781) 443-8474
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

384 Towne Ct E, Gahanna, OH 43230

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 358 W · Avail. now

$979

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 343 · Avail. Aug 23

$979

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 380 · Avail. now

$979

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Olde Towne Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
dog park
e-payments
guest parking
online portal
playground
Located in suburban Gahanna, Olde Towne Apartments are minutes from the Shops at Creekside and all of the activities that take place in this friendly suburb. Residents enjoy the comforts of small-town life paired with easy access to metro Columbus and the upscale shopping and entertainment of Easton Town Center.\n\nOlde Townes peaceful, park-like wooded setting complements its spacious two-bedroom townhomes. Roomy kitchens feature ample counter space and island cooking ranges perfect for family dinners and entertaining. Each unit is outfitted with new energy-efficient, double-pane windows, a full basement (some half finished) and washer/dryer connections. Some of the amenities include private patios, a community swimming pool, a dog park and a playground.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $300 up to a full month equal too
Move-in Fees: $100 holding fee
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit:
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $35
restrictions: Yes
Parking Details: Visitors parking as well as resident parking.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Olde Towne Apartments have any available units?
Olde Towne Apartments has 3 units available starting at $979 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Olde Towne Apartments have?
Some of Olde Towne Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Olde Towne Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Olde Towne Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Olde Towne Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Olde Towne Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Olde Towne Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Olde Towne Apartments offers parking.
Does Olde Towne Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Olde Towne Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Olde Towne Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Olde Towne Apartments has a pool.
Does Olde Towne Apartments have accessible units?
No, Olde Towne Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Olde Towne Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Olde Towne Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Olde Towne Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Olde Towne Apartments has units with air conditioning.

