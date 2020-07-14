Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool pet friendly 24hr maintenance dog park e-payments guest parking online portal playground

Located in suburban Gahanna, Olde Towne Apartments are minutes from the Shops at Creekside and all of the activities that take place in this friendly suburb. Residents enjoy the comforts of small-town life paired with easy access to metro Columbus and the upscale shopping and entertainment of Easton Town Center.



Olde Townes peaceful, park-like wooded setting complements its spacious two-bedroom townhomes. Roomy kitchens feature ample counter space and island cooking ranges perfect for family dinners and entertaining. Each unit is outfitted with new energy-efficient, double-pane windows, a full basement (some half finished) and washer/dryer connections. Some of the amenities include private patios, a community swimming pool, a dog park and a playground.