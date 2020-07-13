All apartments in Gahanna
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:52 AM

Harvest Grove

5239 Harvestwood Lane · (614) 721-4267
Location

5239 Harvestwood Lane, Gahanna, OH 43230
Strawberry Farms

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Harvest Grove.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
bathtub
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
package receiving
24hr maintenance
Harvest Grove Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community has several home, community, and location advantages. Our spacious studio, one and two bedroom floor plans were designed to provide the quality and comfort for a premier lifestyle.

Located within Strawberry Farms, Harvest Grove Apartments is an ideal location for local opportunities. Our home features and community highlights are guaranteed to make you love Harvest Grove. Your new home will have the perfect combination of a quiet community and be just minutes from experiencing life in Easton Town Center.

Gahanna and Westerville boast great shopping, entertainment, educational, medical, and cultural options all within close proximity to your new home. Harvest Grove Apartments is located within minutes of all the opportunities that Westerville has to offer. The most desirable restaurants, the highest quality grocery stores, and convenient banks are within a few miles from Harvest Grove Apartments!

Our r

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Trash
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $250 to 1 month rent
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $350
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet/per month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot. Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Harvest Grove have any available units?
Harvest Grove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gahanna, OH.
What amenities does Harvest Grove have?
Some of Harvest Grove's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Harvest Grove currently offering any rent specials?
Harvest Grove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Harvest Grove pet-friendly?
Yes, Harvest Grove is pet friendly.
Does Harvest Grove offer parking?
Yes, Harvest Grove offers parking.
Does Harvest Grove have units with washers and dryers?
No, Harvest Grove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Harvest Grove have a pool?
No, Harvest Grove does not have a pool.
Does Harvest Grove have accessible units?
No, Harvest Grove does not have accessible units.
Does Harvest Grove have units with dishwashers?
No, Harvest Grove does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Harvest Grove have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Harvest Grove has units with air conditioning.
