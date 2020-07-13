Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking recently renovated

Harvest Grove Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community has several home, community, and location advantages. Our spacious studio, one and two bedroom floor plans were designed to provide the quality and comfort for a premier lifestyle.



Located within Strawberry Farms, Harvest Grove Apartments is an ideal location for local opportunities. Our home features and community highlights are guaranteed to make you love Harvest Grove. Your new home will have the perfect combination of a quiet community and be just minutes from experiencing life in Easton Town Center.



Gahanna and Westerville boast great shopping, entertainment, educational, medical, and cultural options all within close proximity to your new home. Harvest Grove Apartments is located within minutes of all the opportunities that Westerville has to offer. The most desirable restaurants, the highest quality grocery stores, and convenient banks are within a few miles from Harvest Grove Apartments!



