844 Mcdonell Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This spacious 4 bedroom, 2 full and 1 half bathrooms two story home, located in the Woodside Green neighborhood of Gahanna, feeds into the Gahnna Jefferson City School District!



This home offers the convenience of being near shopping, travel, and entertainment.



This home's first floor features a living room connected to a dining room, a full eat-in kitchen open to a family room (with fireplace!) and access to the garage, half bathroom, and screened-in porch. On the second floor we have the 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The master bedroom features an attached full bathroom and a walk-in closet. The three other bedrooms are each a good size and serviced by a full bathroom in the hallway. The finished basement has an unfinished storage area with washer and dryer hookups.

The attached two car garage offers easy access to vehicles and/or additional storage space.



The fenced-in back yard (spacious) is easy to enjoy from the deck! Great for hosting friends or family!



Pet friendly with landlord approval and a one time pet fee!



Do not miss your chance to rent this property! Please request a showing through this listing.



Tenant responsible for all utilities and trash. Tenant responsible or lawn care and landscaping.



Thank you!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.