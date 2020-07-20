All apartments in Gahanna
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

844 Mcdonell Drive

844 Mcdonell Dr · No Longer Available
Location

844 Mcdonell Dr, Gahanna, OH 43230
Woodside Green

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
This spacious 4 bedroom, 2 full and 1 half bathrooms two story home, located in the Woodside Green neighborhood of Gahanna, feeds into the Gahnna Jefferson City School District!

This home offers the convenience of being near shopping, travel, and entertainment.

This home's first floor features a living room connected to a dining room, a full eat-in kitchen open to a family room (with fireplace!) and access to the garage, half bathroom, and screened-in porch. On the second floor we have the 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The master bedroom features an attached full bathroom and a walk-in closet. The three other bedrooms are each a good size and serviced by a full bathroom in the hallway. The finished basement has an unfinished storage area with washer and dryer hookups.
The attached two car garage offers easy access to vehicles and/or additional storage space.

The fenced-in back yard (spacious) is easy to enjoy from the deck! Great for hosting friends or family!

Pet friendly with landlord approval and a one time pet fee!

Do not miss your chance to rent this property! Please request a showing through this listing.

Tenant responsible for all utilities and trash. Tenant responsible or lawn care and landscaping.

Thank you!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 844 Mcdonell Drive have any available units?
844 Mcdonell Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gahanna, OH.
What amenities does 844 Mcdonell Drive have?
Some of 844 Mcdonell Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 844 Mcdonell Drive currently offering any rent specials?
844 Mcdonell Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 844 Mcdonell Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 844 Mcdonell Drive is pet friendly.
Does 844 Mcdonell Drive offer parking?
Yes, 844 Mcdonell Drive offers parking.
Does 844 Mcdonell Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 844 Mcdonell Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 844 Mcdonell Drive have a pool?
No, 844 Mcdonell Drive does not have a pool.
Does 844 Mcdonell Drive have accessible units?
No, 844 Mcdonell Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 844 Mcdonell Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 844 Mcdonell Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 844 Mcdonell Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 844 Mcdonell Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
