Last updated December 27 2019 at 7:52 AM

567 Dunoon Drive

567 Dunoon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

567 Dunoon Drive, Gahanna, OH 43230
Hunters Ridge

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 567 Dunoon Drive have any available units?
567 Dunoon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gahanna, OH.
Is 567 Dunoon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
567 Dunoon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 567 Dunoon Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 567 Dunoon Drive is pet friendly.
Does 567 Dunoon Drive offer parking?
No, 567 Dunoon Drive does not offer parking.
Does 567 Dunoon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 567 Dunoon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 567 Dunoon Drive have a pool?
No, 567 Dunoon Drive does not have a pool.
Does 567 Dunoon Drive have accessible units?
No, 567 Dunoon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 567 Dunoon Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 567 Dunoon Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 567 Dunoon Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 567 Dunoon Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
