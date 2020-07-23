All apartments in Gahanna
Find more places like 469 Denwood Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gahanna, OH
/
469 Denwood Court
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

469 Denwood Court

469 Denwood Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gahanna
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Cheap Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

469 Denwood Court, Gahanna, OH 43230
Brentwood Estates

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with an appliance package so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. (IF NOT INSTALLED ALREADY, KITCHEN APPLIANCES WILL BE INSTALLED UPON MOVE IN.)
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 469 Denwood Court have any available units?
469 Denwood Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gahanna, OH.
Is 469 Denwood Court currently offering any rent specials?
469 Denwood Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 469 Denwood Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 469 Denwood Court is pet friendly.
Does 469 Denwood Court offer parking?
No, 469 Denwood Court does not offer parking.
Does 469 Denwood Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 469 Denwood Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 469 Denwood Court have a pool?
No, 469 Denwood Court does not have a pool.
Does 469 Denwood Court have accessible units?
No, 469 Denwood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 469 Denwood Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 469 Denwood Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 469 Denwood Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 469 Denwood Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harvest Grove
5239 Harvestwood Lane
Gahanna, OH 43230
Walnut Creek
5930 Sunbury Rd
Gahanna, OH 43230
The Residence at Christopher Wren Apartments
1390 Christopher Wren Dr
Gahanna, OH 43230
Residences of Creekside
151 Mill St
Gahanna, OH 43230
Olde Towne Apartments
384 Towne Ct E
Gahanna, OH 43230

Similar Pages

Gahanna 1 Bedroom ApartmentsGahanna 2 Bedroom Apartments
Gahanna Apartments with BalconiesGahanna Cheap Apartments
Gahanna Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbus, OHWesterville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHReynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHGrove City, OHDelaware, OHMarysville, OH
Pickerington, OHMansfield, OHNew Albany, OHMarion, OHWorthington, OHCanal Winchester, OHPataskala, OHCircleville, OHPowell, OH
Groveport, OHLondon, OHLincoln Village, OHOntario, OHJohnstown, OHSunbury, OHBlacklick Estates, OHUpper Arlington, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Ohio Technical CollegeColumbus College of Art and Design
North Central State CollegeFranklin University
Ohio Dominican University