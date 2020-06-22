All apartments in Gahanna
Find more places like 462 Denwood Drive North.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gahanna, OH
/
462 Denwood Drive North
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

462 Denwood Drive North

462 Denwood Drive North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gahanna
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

462 Denwood Drive North, Gahanna, OH 43230
Brentwood Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Schedule a tour today to view this home located in Gahanna, Ohio. It offers 4 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, and 1,400 sq ft of living space. Features include hardwood floors and plush carpeting, a kitchen with stainless steel appliances, 1 car garage, private back patio with fenced in yard, and more. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 462 Denwood Drive North have any available units?
462 Denwood Drive North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gahanna, OH.
What amenities does 462 Denwood Drive North have?
Some of 462 Denwood Drive North's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 462 Denwood Drive North currently offering any rent specials?
462 Denwood Drive North isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 462 Denwood Drive North pet-friendly?
Yes, 462 Denwood Drive North is pet friendly.
Does 462 Denwood Drive North offer parking?
Yes, 462 Denwood Drive North does offer parking.
Does 462 Denwood Drive North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 462 Denwood Drive North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 462 Denwood Drive North have a pool?
No, 462 Denwood Drive North does not have a pool.
Does 462 Denwood Drive North have accessible units?
No, 462 Denwood Drive North does not have accessible units.
Does 462 Denwood Drive North have units with dishwashers?
No, 462 Denwood Drive North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 462 Denwood Drive North have units with air conditioning?
No, 462 Denwood Drive North does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harvest Grove
5239 Harvestwood Lane
Gahanna, OH 43230
Olde Towne Apartments
384 Towne Ct E
Gahanna, OH 43230
Residences of Creekside
151 Mill St
Gahanna, OH 43230
The Residence at Christopher Wren Apartments
1390 Christopher Wren Dr
Gahanna, OH 43230
Walnut Creek
5930 Sunbury Rd
Gahanna, OH 43230

Similar Pages

Gahanna 1 BedroomsGahanna 2 Bedrooms
Gahanna Apartments with BalconyGahanna Apartments with Parking
Gahanna Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbus, OHWesterville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHReynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHGrove City, OHDelaware, OHMarysville, OH
Pickerington, OHMansfield, OHNew Albany, OHMarion, OHWorthington, OHCanal Winchester, OHGroveport, OHPataskala, OHCircleville, OH
Powell, OHLondon, OHLincoln Village, OHOntario, OHJohnstown, OHSunbury, OHBlacklick Estates, OHUpper Arlington, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Ohio Technical CollegeColumbus College of Art and Design
North Central State CollegeFranklin University
Ohio Dominican University