Last updated August 14 2019 at 8:30 PM

293 Brookhaven Drive West

293 Brookhaven Drive West · No Longer Available
Location

293 Brookhaven Drive West, Gahanna, OH 43230

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com - Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 293 Brookhaven Drive West have any available units?
293 Brookhaven Drive West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gahanna, OH.
Is 293 Brookhaven Drive West currently offering any rent specials?
293 Brookhaven Drive West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 293 Brookhaven Drive West pet-friendly?
Yes, 293 Brookhaven Drive West is pet friendly.
Does 293 Brookhaven Drive West offer parking?
No, 293 Brookhaven Drive West does not offer parking.
Does 293 Brookhaven Drive West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 293 Brookhaven Drive West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 293 Brookhaven Drive West have a pool?
No, 293 Brookhaven Drive West does not have a pool.
Does 293 Brookhaven Drive West have accessible units?
No, 293 Brookhaven Drive West does not have accessible units.
Does 293 Brookhaven Drive West have units with dishwashers?
No, 293 Brookhaven Drive West does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 293 Brookhaven Drive West have units with air conditioning?
No, 293 Brookhaven Drive West does not have units with air conditioning.
