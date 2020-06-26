All apartments in Gahanna
Last updated July 24 2019 at 11:19 PM

210 Dellfield Lane

210 Dellfield Lane · No Longer Available
Location

210 Dellfield Lane, Gahanna, OH 43230
Hunters Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
garage
Best lot in desirable Hunters Ridge! This well maintained home on a cul-de-sac lot backs to a green space. Great curb appeal w/ a charming front porch. Owner suite is spacious w/ a walk in closet & large sitting area and walk-in closet. Kitchen was updated w/ double ovens, Corian counter tops, breakfast bar, pantry, window seat, ceramic tile, cabinets. Updated baths. Includes a family rm, large living rm, a dining rm or office space & full basement w/ finished rec rm. 3 car garage. Huge patio out back, fire pit & 2 story A frame shed w/ electric. Close proximity to schools, parks, pools, airport, shopping, freeway, Creekside.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 Dellfield Lane have any available units?
210 Dellfield Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gahanna, OH.
What amenities does 210 Dellfield Lane have?
Some of 210 Dellfield Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 210 Dellfield Lane currently offering any rent specials?
210 Dellfield Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 Dellfield Lane pet-friendly?
No, 210 Dellfield Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gahanna.
Does 210 Dellfield Lane offer parking?
Yes, 210 Dellfield Lane offers parking.
Does 210 Dellfield Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 210 Dellfield Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 Dellfield Lane have a pool?
Yes, 210 Dellfield Lane has a pool.
Does 210 Dellfield Lane have accessible units?
No, 210 Dellfield Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 210 Dellfield Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 210 Dellfield Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 210 Dellfield Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 210 Dellfield Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
