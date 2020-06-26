210 Dellfield Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking pool garage

Best lot in desirable Hunters Ridge! This well maintained home on a cul-de-sac lot backs to a green space. Great curb appeal w/ a charming front porch. Owner suite is spacious w/ a walk in closet & large sitting area and walk-in closet. Kitchen was updated w/ double ovens, Corian counter tops, breakfast bar, pantry, window seat, ceramic tile, cabinets. Updated baths. Includes a family rm, large living rm, a dining rm or office space & full basement w/ finished rec rm. 3 car garage. Huge patio out back, fire pit & 2 story A frame shed w/ electric. Close proximity to schools, parks, pools, airport, shopping, freeway, Creekside.