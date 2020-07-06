1297 Gatwick Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Gatwick 2 bedroom - Property Id: 35818



It's here! The 2 bedroom ranch condo with a basement, W/D hookup and one car garage in Gahanna Schools that you've been looking for! Jefferson Elementary, Middle School East! Completely updated with neutral greys and beige colors, stainless steal appliances, wood burning fireplace, two closets in master with lots of space, finished basement bonus area, huge deck and yard and tucked in a fantastic neighborhood! You're minutes from 5 grocery stores, numerous restaurants, Cinemark Movies, Home Depot, Easton Towne Centre and whatever else you need! $1,295.00 a month!! Check it out fast!!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/35818

