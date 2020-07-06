1297 Gatwick Ct

Amenities
Gatwick 2 bedroom - Property Id: 35818
It's here! The 2 bedroom ranch condo with a basement, W/D hookup and one car garage in Gahanna Schools that you've been looking for! Jefferson Elementary, Middle School East! Completely updated with neutral greys and beige colors, stainless steal appliances, wood burning fireplace, two closets in master with lots of space, finished basement bonus area, huge deck and yard and tucked in a fantastic neighborhood! You're minutes from 5 grocery stores, numerous restaurants, Cinemark Movies, Home Depot, Easton Towne Centre and whatever else you need! $1,295.00 a month!! Check it out fast!!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/35818
Property Id 35818
(RLNE5735415)