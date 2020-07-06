All apartments in Gahanna
Find more places like 1297 Gatwick Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gahanna, OH
/
1297 Gatwick Ct
Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:48 AM

1297 Gatwick Ct

1297 Gatwick Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gahanna
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1297 Gatwick Court, Gahanna, OH 43230
Cherry Bottom

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Gatwick 2 bedroom - Property Id: 35818

It's here! The 2 bedroom ranch condo with a basement, W/D hookup and one car garage in Gahanna Schools that you've been looking for! Jefferson Elementary, Middle School East! Completely updated with neutral greys and beige colors, stainless steal appliances, wood burning fireplace, two closets in master with lots of space, finished basement bonus area, huge deck and yard and tucked in a fantastic neighborhood! You're minutes from 5 grocery stores, numerous restaurants, Cinemark Movies, Home Depot, Easton Towne Centre and whatever else you need! $1,295.00 a month!! Check it out fast!!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/35818
Property Id 35818

(RLNE5735415)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1297 Gatwick Ct have any available units?
1297 Gatwick Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gahanna, OH.
What amenities does 1297 Gatwick Ct have?
Some of 1297 Gatwick Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1297 Gatwick Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1297 Gatwick Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1297 Gatwick Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 1297 Gatwick Ct is pet friendly.
Does 1297 Gatwick Ct offer parking?
Yes, 1297 Gatwick Ct offers parking.
Does 1297 Gatwick Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1297 Gatwick Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1297 Gatwick Ct have a pool?
No, 1297 Gatwick Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1297 Gatwick Ct have accessible units?
No, 1297 Gatwick Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1297 Gatwick Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1297 Gatwick Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 1297 Gatwick Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 1297 Gatwick Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Olde Towne Apartments
384 Towne Ct E
Gahanna, OH 43230
Walnut Creek
5930 Sunbury Rd
Gahanna, OH 43230
Residences of Creekside
151 Mill St
Gahanna, OH 43230
Harvest Grove
5239 Harvestwood Lane
Gahanna, OH 43230
The Residence at Christopher Wren Apartments
1390 Christopher Wren Dr
Gahanna, OH 43230

Similar Pages

Gahanna 1 BedroomsGahanna 2 Bedrooms
Gahanna Apartments with BalconyGahanna Apartments with Parking
Gahanna Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbus, OHWesterville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHReynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHGrove City, OHDelaware, OHMarysville, OH
Pickerington, OHMansfield, OHNew Albany, OHMarion, OHWorthington, OHCanal Winchester, OHGroveport, OHPataskala, OHCircleville, OH
Powell, OHLondon, OHLincoln Village, OHOntario, OHJohnstown, OHSunbury, OHBlacklick Estates, OHUpper Arlington, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Ohio Technical CollegeColumbus College of Art and Design
North Central State CollegeFranklin University
Ohio Dominican University