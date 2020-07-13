Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony w/d hookup carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking internet access package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Ashgrove Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community has several home, community, and location advantages. Ashgrove is one of the most desirable and affordable communities in the Franklin Area. Our well designed and aesthetically appealing floor plans incorporate studio, one and two bedroom layouts. Located within minutes of downtown Dayton, Ashgrove Apartments is an ideal location for local opportunities. Our home features and community highlights are guaranteed to make you love Ashgrove Apartments. Your new home will have the perfect combination of a quiet community and be just minutes from experiencing life in downtown Dayton. The Dayton Area boasts great shopping, entertainment, educational, medical, cultural, and worships options all within close proximity to your new home. Ashgrove Apartments is located within minutes of all the opportunities that has Franklin has to offer. The most desirable restaurants, the highest quality grocery stores, and convenient