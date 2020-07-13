All apartments in Franklin
Franklin, OH
Ashgrove
Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:49 PM

Ashgrove

Open Now until 5:30pm
1 Ashgrove Court · (937) 684-4160
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1 Ashgrove Court, Franklin, OH 45005

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 58 · Avail. Sep 7

$660

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 576 sqft

Unit 48 · Avail. Aug 7

$660

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 576 sqft

Unit 25 · Avail. Aug 7

$660

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 576 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Ashgrove.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
internet access
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Ashgrove Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community has several home, community, and location advantages. Ashgrove is one of the most desirable and affordable communities in the Franklin Area. Our well designed and aesthetically appealing floor plans incorporate studio, one and two bedroom layouts. Located within minutes of downtown Dayton, Ashgrove Apartments is an ideal location for local opportunities. Our home features and community highlights are guaranteed to make you love Ashgrove Apartments. Your new home will have the perfect combination of a quiet community and be just minutes from experiencing life in downtown Dayton. The Dayton Area boasts great shopping, entertainment, educational, medical, cultural, and worships options all within close proximity to your new home. Ashgrove Apartments is located within minutes of all the opportunities that has Franklin has to offer. The most desirable restaurants, the highest quality grocery stores, and convenient

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $150-$400
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $350 per apartment
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet/per month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot. Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Ashgrove have any available units?
Ashgrove has 5 units available starting at $660 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Ashgrove have?
Some of Ashgrove's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Ashgrove currently offering any rent specials?
Ashgrove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Ashgrove pet-friendly?
Yes, Ashgrove is pet friendly.
Does Ashgrove offer parking?
Yes, Ashgrove offers parking.
Does Ashgrove have units with washers and dryers?
No, Ashgrove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Ashgrove have a pool?
No, Ashgrove does not have a pool.
Does Ashgrove have accessible units?
No, Ashgrove does not have accessible units.
Does Ashgrove have units with dishwashers?
No, Ashgrove does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Ashgrove have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Ashgrove has units with air conditioning.
