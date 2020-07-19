All apartments in Franklin County
Find more places like 6100 Hayden Run Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Franklin County, OH
/
6100 Hayden Run Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6100 Hayden Run Road

6100 Hayden Run Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6100 Hayden Run Rd, Franklin County, OH 43016

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
OPEN HOUSE CANCELLED. SORRY FOR ANY INCONVENIENCE. Sprawling Ranch with 5 Bedrooms and 3 Full Baths on acreage in Hilliard Schools. Garage was previously converted to a workshop or storage area. Property has a barn with stalls. No Section 8 or vouchers. Applicants must complete a credit and background check and provide proof of income. Tenants responsible for lawn care and utilities. $2200 a month for 1 year lease/$2100 a month for 2 year lease. Assigned schools Washington Elementary, Tharp Sixth Grade, Weaver Middle, Davidson High School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6100 Hayden Run Road have any available units?
6100 Hayden Run Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Franklin County, OH.
What amenities does 6100 Hayden Run Road have?
Some of 6100 Hayden Run Road's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6100 Hayden Run Road currently offering any rent specials?
6100 Hayden Run Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6100 Hayden Run Road pet-friendly?
No, 6100 Hayden Run Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Franklin County.
Does 6100 Hayden Run Road offer parking?
Yes, 6100 Hayden Run Road offers parking.
Does 6100 Hayden Run Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6100 Hayden Run Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6100 Hayden Run Road have a pool?
No, 6100 Hayden Run Road does not have a pool.
Does 6100 Hayden Run Road have accessible units?
No, 6100 Hayden Run Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6100 Hayden Run Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6100 Hayden Run Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 6100 Hayden Run Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 6100 Hayden Run Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Runaway Bay Apartments
1480 Runaway Bay Dr
Columbus, OH 43204
Havenwood Townhomes
4312 Westport Rd
Columbus, OH 43228
Strathmoor
5541 Bowland Pl
Columbus, OH 43016
LVQ
50 W Broad St
Columbus, OH 43215
Trotters Park
720 Michigan Ave
Columbus, OH 43215
Arena Crossing Apartments
425 N Front St
Columbus, OH 43215
Saw Mill Village Apartments
6900 Sawmill Village Dr
Columbus, OH 43235
Reserve at Sharon Woods
1881 Solera Dr
Columbus, OH 43229

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbus, OHWesterville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OHReynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OHDelaware, OH
Marysville, OHFairborn, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OHNew Albany, OHMarion, OHWorthington, OHZanesville, OHPataskala, OHLincoln Village, OH
Upper Arlington, OHBlacklick Estates, OHCanal Winchester, OHGroveport, OHPowell, OHJohnstown, OHSunbury, OHLondon, OHCircleville, OHOntario, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Ohio Technical CollegeColumbus College of Art and Design
North Central State CollegeFranklin University
Ohio Dominican University