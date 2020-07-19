6100 Hayden Run Road

Amenities

dishwasher garage microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

OPEN HOUSE CANCELLED. SORRY FOR ANY INCONVENIENCE. Sprawling Ranch with 5 Bedrooms and 3 Full Baths on acreage in Hilliard Schools. Garage was previously converted to a workshop or storage area. Property has a barn with stalls. No Section 8 or vouchers. Applicants must complete a credit and background check and provide proof of income. Tenants responsible for lawn care and utilities. $2200 a month for 1 year lease/$2100 a month for 2 year lease. Assigned schools Washington Elementary, Tharp Sixth Grade, Weaver Middle, Davidson High School.