Home
/
Franklin County, OH
/
2861 Woodland Av
Last updated January 28 2020 at 11:35 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2861 Woodland Av
2861 Woodland Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2861 Woodland Avenue, Franklin County, OH 43224
Framingham
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This 3 BR/ 2 BATH home has been completely remodeled. 1 car garage, fenced yard. Move in ready.
(RLNE5483055)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2861 Woodland Av have any available units?
2861 Woodland Av doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Franklin County, OH
.
What amenities does 2861 Woodland Av have?
Some of 2861 Woodland Av's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2861 Woodland Av currently offering any rent specials?
2861 Woodland Av is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2861 Woodland Av pet-friendly?
Yes, 2861 Woodland Av is pet friendly.
Does 2861 Woodland Av offer parking?
Yes, 2861 Woodland Av offers parking.
Does 2861 Woodland Av have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2861 Woodland Av does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2861 Woodland Av have a pool?
No, 2861 Woodland Av does not have a pool.
Does 2861 Woodland Av have accessible units?
No, 2861 Woodland Av does not have accessible units.
Does 2861 Woodland Av have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2861 Woodland Av has units with dishwashers.
Does 2861 Woodland Av have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2861 Woodland Av has units with air conditioning.
