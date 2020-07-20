All apartments in Franklin County
2320 Mc Comb Road
2320 Mc Comb Road

2320 McComb Rd · No Longer Available
2320 McComb Rd, Franklin County, OH 43123
Stonebridge

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
SPRING SPECIAL! PLACE YOUR HOLDING FEE BY MARCH 31, 2020 & RECEIVE 1/2 OFF YOUR FIRST FULL MONTH’S RENT ON THIS BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED HOME. Welcome home to tons of natural light and updated kitchen appliances. Reserve this home before it’s gone, while we put on the finishing touches! For more accurate information on features of the home and our PET FRIENDLY policies, please visit wripm.com. Please click the "Request a tour" option at the top right of the page to schedule your tour today. Once your information is submitted, our leasing professional will contact you. Information deemed reliable, but not warranted.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2320 Mc Comb Road have any available units?
2320 Mc Comb Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Franklin County, OH.
Is 2320 Mc Comb Road currently offering any rent specials?
2320 Mc Comb Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2320 Mc Comb Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2320 Mc Comb Road is pet friendly.
Does 2320 Mc Comb Road offer parking?
No, 2320 Mc Comb Road does not offer parking.
Does 2320 Mc Comb Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2320 Mc Comb Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2320 Mc Comb Road have a pool?
No, 2320 Mc Comb Road does not have a pool.
Does 2320 Mc Comb Road have accessible units?
No, 2320 Mc Comb Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2320 Mc Comb Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2320 Mc Comb Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2320 Mc Comb Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2320 Mc Comb Road does not have units with air conditioning.
