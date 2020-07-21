All apartments in Franklin County
1858 Harrisburg Pike
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:44 PM

1858 Harrisburg Pike

1858 Harrisburg Pike · No Longer Available
Location

1858 Harrisburg Pike, Franklin County, OH 43223

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
1858 Harrisburg Pike - 2 bedroom with 1.5 bathrooms. This house has it all to hardwood floors throughout the bottom half. Fully carpeted upstairs. Close commute to downtown. Close to freeway. Quiet neighborhood. Ready to move into today call 614-968-7764 to schedule an appointment with Antoinette. Forced heat throughout the house so winter will be nice and cozy. Window units already placed in house to cool off throughout summertime. Come and take a look quickly this will not last long.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5169904)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1858 Harrisburg Pike have any available units?
1858 Harrisburg Pike doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Franklin County, OH.
Is 1858 Harrisburg Pike currently offering any rent specials?
1858 Harrisburg Pike is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1858 Harrisburg Pike pet-friendly?
Yes, 1858 Harrisburg Pike is pet friendly.
Does 1858 Harrisburg Pike offer parking?
No, 1858 Harrisburg Pike does not offer parking.
Does 1858 Harrisburg Pike have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1858 Harrisburg Pike does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1858 Harrisburg Pike have a pool?
No, 1858 Harrisburg Pike does not have a pool.
Does 1858 Harrisburg Pike have accessible units?
No, 1858 Harrisburg Pike does not have accessible units.
Does 1858 Harrisburg Pike have units with dishwashers?
No, 1858 Harrisburg Pike does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1858 Harrisburg Pike have units with air conditioning?
No, 1858 Harrisburg Pike does not have units with air conditioning.
