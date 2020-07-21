Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

1858 Harrisburg Pike - 2 bedroom with 1.5 bathrooms. This house has it all to hardwood floors throughout the bottom half. Fully carpeted upstairs. Close commute to downtown. Close to freeway. Quiet neighborhood. Ready to move into today call 614-968-7764 to schedule an appointment with Antoinette. Forced heat throughout the house so winter will be nice and cozy. Window units already placed in house to cool off throughout summertime. Come and take a look quickly this will not last long.



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5169904)