Home
Franklin County, OH
1774 Gerrard Ave
Last updated May 2 2020 at 11:44 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1774 Gerrard Ave
1774 Gerrard Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
1774 Gerrard Avenue, Franklin County, OH 43212
Tri-Village
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Single Family Home in university View 43212 - Great Single Family House in University View Available May 1.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5612344)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1774 Gerrard Ave have any available units?
1774 Gerrard Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Franklin County, OH
.
Is 1774 Gerrard Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1774 Gerrard Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1774 Gerrard Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1774 Gerrard Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Franklin County
.
Does 1774 Gerrard Ave offer parking?
No, 1774 Gerrard Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1774 Gerrard Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1774 Gerrard Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1774 Gerrard Ave have a pool?
No, 1774 Gerrard Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1774 Gerrard Ave have accessible units?
No, 1774 Gerrard Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1774 Gerrard Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1774 Gerrard Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1774 Gerrard Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1774 Gerrard Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
