Spring Garden Apartments

4394 W 202 Street · (216) 242-1985
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4394 W 202 Street, Fairview Park, OH 44126
Fairview Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 201 · Avail. now

$790

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Spring Garden Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
guest parking
key fob access
Spring Garden Apartments offers 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes situated on a residential street off Lorain Road. Spring Garden is the perfect combination of easy access to highways with the charm of upscale neighborhood living.Balconies and patios available with most apartment homes, washers and dryers in each building. Our Deluxe Suites have washers and dryers in the suite! Limited number of Deluxe Suites. Private off-street parking, modern upgrades in many, and surprising large square footage.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35
Deposit: One month's rent
Move-in Fees: None
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Parking Details: Free parking and visitor parking.
Storage Details: NA

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Spring Garden Apartments have any available units?
Spring Garden Apartments has a unit available for $790 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Spring Garden Apartments have?
Some of Spring Garden Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Spring Garden Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Spring Garden Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Spring Garden Apartments pet-friendly?
No, Spring Garden Apartments is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairview Park.
Does Spring Garden Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Spring Garden Apartments offers parking.
Does Spring Garden Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Spring Garden Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Spring Garden Apartments have a pool?
No, Spring Garden Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Spring Garden Apartments have accessible units?
No, Spring Garden Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Spring Garden Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Spring Garden Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Spring Garden Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Spring Garden Apartments has units with air conditioning.
