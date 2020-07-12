Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan microwave oven range smoke-free units Property Amenities parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance guest parking key fob access

Spring Garden Apartments offers 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes situated on a residential street off Lorain Road. Spring Garden is the perfect combination of easy access to highways with the charm of upscale neighborhood living.Balconies and patios available with most apartment homes, washers and dryers in each building. Our Deluxe Suites have washers and dryers in the suite! Limited number of Deluxe Suites. Private off-street parking, modern upgrades in many, and surprising large square footage.