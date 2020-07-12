4394 W 202 Street, Fairview Park, OH 44126 Fairview Park
Price and availability
VERIFIED 5 days AGO
1 Bedroom
Unit 201 · Avail. now
$790
1 Bed · 1 Bath
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Spring Garden Apartments.
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
guest parking
key fob access
Spring Garden Apartments offers 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes situated on a residential street off Lorain Road. Spring Garden is the perfect combination of easy access to highways with the charm of upscale neighborhood living.Balconies and patios available with most apartment homes, washers and dryers in each building. Our Deluxe Suites have washers and dryers in the suite! Limited number of Deluxe Suites. Private off-street parking, modern upgrades in many, and surprising large square footage.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35
Deposit: One month's rent
Move-in Fees: None
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Free parking and visitor parking.
Storage Details: NA
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
