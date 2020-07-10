All apartments in Fairview Park
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:02 PM

Fairview Park Manor

19240 Lorain Rd · (440) 740-3850
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

19240 Lorain Rd, Fairview Park, OH 44126
Fairview Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 days AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 114 · Avail. Jul 15

$685

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 663 sqft

Unit 208 · Avail. Jul 15

$715

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 630 sqft

Unit 214 · Avail. Aug 1

$750

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 663 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Fairview Park Manor.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
24hr maintenance
accessible
garage
on-site laundry
guest parking
key fob access
lobby
package receiving
Fairview Park Manor is located in the heart of Fairview Park. Close to the Cleveland Metroparks, Kamms Corners, Fairview Parks Gemini and Fitness Center, Westgate Shopping Plaza, Fairview Hospital, Hopkins International Airport - we are a short drive from it all!If youкre looking for a new home, we've got what you need! We offer one and two bedroom floorplans with patios or balconies. Appliances included, most utilities included in the rent (resident is responsible for electric).In addition to laundry rooms in the building, we also have an elevator in our 3 story building. We also offer garages on a first-come, first-serve basis for an extra charge per month. There is also ample parking in our private parking lot.24 hour emergency maintenance plus regular site staff are here to assist you. Professional services such as landscaping, snow removal, grounds keeping, and common area housekeeping are all taken care of and we set our standard for excellence high! Come and see Fairview Park Manor and all we have to offer. You'll receive first class service in a first class building!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35
Deposit: One month's rent
Move-in Fees: None
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Parking Details: Garage $35.
Storage Details: $15.00 a month storage locker

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Fairview Park Manor have any available units?
Fairview Park Manor has 3 units available starting at $685 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Fairview Park Manor have?
Some of Fairview Park Manor's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Fairview Park Manor currently offering any rent specials?
Fairview Park Manor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Fairview Park Manor pet-friendly?
No, Fairview Park Manor is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairview Park.
Does Fairview Park Manor offer parking?
Yes, Fairview Park Manor offers parking.
Does Fairview Park Manor have units with washers and dryers?
No, Fairview Park Manor does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Fairview Park Manor have a pool?
No, Fairview Park Manor does not have a pool.
Does Fairview Park Manor have accessible units?
Yes, Fairview Park Manor has accessible units.
Does Fairview Park Manor have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Fairview Park Manor has units with dishwashers.
Does Fairview Park Manor have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Fairview Park Manor has units with air conditioning.
