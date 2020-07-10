Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities elevator gym parking 24hr maintenance accessible garage on-site laundry guest parking key fob access lobby package receiving

Fairview Park Manor is located in the heart of Fairview Park. Close to the Cleveland Metroparks, Kamms Corners, Fairview Parks Gemini and Fitness Center, Westgate Shopping Plaza, Fairview Hospital, Hopkins International Airport - we are a short drive from it all!If youкre looking for a new home, we've got what you need! We offer one and two bedroom floorplans with patios or balconies. Appliances included, most utilities included in the rent (resident is responsible for electric).In addition to laundry rooms in the building, we also have an elevator in our 3 story building. We also offer garages on a first-come, first-serve basis for an extra charge per month. There is also ample parking in our private parking lot.24 hour emergency maintenance plus regular site staff are here to assist you. Professional services such as landscaping, snow removal, grounds keeping, and common area housekeeping are all taken care of and we set our standard for excellence high! Come and see Fairview Park Manor and all we have to offer. You'll receive first class service in a first class building!