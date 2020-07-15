All apartments in Fairview Park
4435 W. 228th Street

4435 West 228th Street · No Longer Available
Location

4435 West 228th Street, Fairview Park, OH 44126
Fairview Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Rehabbed 2 bed Fairview Park home now available - Check out this updated 2 bedroom home for rent in Fairview Park. Located on a quiet street, this home has 2 large bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Updated kitchen, bathroom, paint, and floors. Nice partially fenced yard with a back deck. Close to restaurants, bars, the Fairview Rec, library, and freeways. Go to www.gm-mgt.com for more info and to schedule a showing today.

Leasing Agent: Elizabeth Langdon
Text 440-570-7818 or email elangdon@kw.com to schedule a showing!

(RLNE4941273)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4435 W. 228th Street have any available units?
4435 W. 228th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairview Park, OH.
Is 4435 W. 228th Street currently offering any rent specials?
4435 W. 228th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4435 W. 228th Street pet-friendly?
No, 4435 W. 228th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairview Park.
Does 4435 W. 228th Street offer parking?
No, 4435 W. 228th Street does not offer parking.
Does 4435 W. 228th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4435 W. 228th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4435 W. 228th Street have a pool?
No, 4435 W. 228th Street does not have a pool.
Does 4435 W. 228th Street have accessible units?
No, 4435 W. 228th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4435 W. 228th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4435 W. 228th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4435 W. 228th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4435 W. 228th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
