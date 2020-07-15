4435 W. 228th Street

Amenities

Rehabbed 2 bed Fairview Park home now available - Check out this updated 2 bedroom home for rent in Fairview Park. Located on a quiet street, this home has 2 large bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Updated kitchen, bathroom, paint, and floors. Nice partially fenced yard with a back deck. Close to restaurants, bars, the Fairview Rec, library, and freeways. Go to www.gm-mgt.com for more info and to schedule a showing today.



Leasing Agent: Elizabeth Langdon

Text 440-570-7818 or email elangdon@kw.com to schedule a showing!



(RLNE4941273)