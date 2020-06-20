2641 Chamberlain Rd-11

Amenities

on-site laundry parking air conditioning internet access range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking internet access

This studio apartment is perfect for the person who needs just enough space to relax. It has a fully equipped kitchen just right for the amateur chef in you. One bedroom and 1 bath with ample closet space. Check it out, you'll love it.

Chamberlain Apartment Complex offers a variety of quality apartments including studio, one, two, and three bedrooms. Ideally located in a quiet neighborhood of Fairlawn. A variety of shopping, dining, and entertainment and bus stops are within walking distance. Quick access to Interstate 77 shortens commutes to Akron and Cleveland. Chamberlain Apartments are part of Copley Pubic School District.