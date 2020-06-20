All apartments in Fairlawn
Last updated June 20 2020 at 7:50 PM

2641 Chamberlain Rd-11

2641 Chamberlain Road · (330) 687-7530
Location

2641 Chamberlain Road, Fairlawn, OH 44333
Fairlawn Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$635

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 344 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
air conditioning
internet access
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
This studio apartment is perfect for the person who needs just enough space to relax. It has a fully equipped kitchen just right for the amateur chef in you. One bedroom and 1 bath with ample closet space. Check it out, you'll love it.
Chamberlain Apartment Complex offers a variety of quality apartments including studio, one, two, and three bedrooms. Ideally located in a quiet neighborhood of Fairlawn. A variety of shopping, dining, and entertainment and bus stops are within walking distance. Quick access to Interstate 77 shortens commutes to Akron and Cleveland. Chamberlain Apartments are part of Copley Pubic School District.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2641 Chamberlain Rd-11 have any available units?
2641 Chamberlain Rd-11 has a unit available for $635 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2641 Chamberlain Rd-11 have?
Some of 2641 Chamberlain Rd-11's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2641 Chamberlain Rd-11 currently offering any rent specials?
2641 Chamberlain Rd-11 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2641 Chamberlain Rd-11 pet-friendly?
No, 2641 Chamberlain Rd-11 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairlawn.
Does 2641 Chamberlain Rd-11 offer parking?
Yes, 2641 Chamberlain Rd-11 does offer parking.
Does 2641 Chamberlain Rd-11 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2641 Chamberlain Rd-11 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2641 Chamberlain Rd-11 have a pool?
No, 2641 Chamberlain Rd-11 does not have a pool.
Does 2641 Chamberlain Rd-11 have accessible units?
No, 2641 Chamberlain Rd-11 does not have accessible units.
Does 2641 Chamberlain Rd-11 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2641 Chamberlain Rd-11 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2641 Chamberlain Rd-11 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2641 Chamberlain Rd-11 has units with air conditioning.
