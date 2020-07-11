All apartments in Fairfield
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:14 AM

CobbleStone Grove

1 Westwood Dr · (513) 802-9205
Location

1 Westwood Dr, Fairfield, OH 45014

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

1 Bedroom

THE PINENOTCH-1

$764

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 676 sqft

THE SPRUCE-1

$801

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 841 sqft

2 Bedrooms

THE WOODLAND-1

$821

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 848 sqft

THE MAPLE-1

$916

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from CobbleStone Grove.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
carpet
fireplace
garbage disposal
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pool
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carport
clubhouse
internet access
tennis court
volleyball court
Welcome To Cobblestone Grove Apartments In Fairfield Ohio Cobblestone Grove is not simply an apartment community; it is a lifestyle choice. Located to the north of Cincinnati, in Fairfield, Ohio, Cobblestone Grove allows its residents to enjoy the comforts of affordable luxury, away from the city – while also being conveniently close to all of the opportunities and excitement that a major metropolitan area has to offer. This apartment community is located on ten rolling acres in Fairfield County, Ohio. When residents look out of their windows, or enjoy their private balconies or patios, they see lush, green woodland. Much of the complex is surrounded by beautiful evergreen trees, providing a very peaceful and quiet home environment.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $100
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: Admin fee-$100
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $250
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply, weight limit 30lbs.
Dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $30
Cats
deposit: $250
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $30
Parking Details: 1 space provided.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does CobbleStone Grove have any available units?
CobbleStone Grove offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $764 and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $821. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Fairfield, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fairfield Rent Report.
What amenities does CobbleStone Grove have?
Some of CobbleStone Grove's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is CobbleStone Grove currently offering any rent specials?
CobbleStone Grove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is CobbleStone Grove pet-friendly?
Yes, CobbleStone Grove is pet friendly.
Does CobbleStone Grove offer parking?
Yes, CobbleStone Grove offers parking.
Does CobbleStone Grove have units with washers and dryers?
No, CobbleStone Grove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does CobbleStone Grove have a pool?
Yes, CobbleStone Grove has a pool.
Does CobbleStone Grove have accessible units?
No, CobbleStone Grove does not have accessible units.
Does CobbleStone Grove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, CobbleStone Grove has units with dishwashers.
