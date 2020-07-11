Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup carpet fireplace garbage disposal Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pool gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance carport clubhouse internet access tennis court volleyball court

Welcome To Cobblestone Grove Apartments In Fairfield Ohio Cobblestone Grove is not simply an apartment community; it is a lifestyle choice. Located to the north of Cincinnati, in Fairfield, Ohio, Cobblestone Grove allows its residents to enjoy the comforts of affordable luxury, away from the city – while also being conveniently close to all of the opportunities and excitement that a major metropolitan area has to offer. This apartment community is located on ten rolling acres in Fairfield County, Ohio. When residents look out of their windows, or enjoy their private balconies or patios, they see lush, green woodland. Much of the complex is surrounded by beautiful evergreen trees, providing a very peaceful and quiet home environment.