Home
/
Fairfield County, OH
/
12906 bentwood farms Drive
Last updated February 4 2020 at 10:09 PM
1 of 30
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
12906 bentwood farms Drive
12906 Bentwood Farms Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
12906 Bentwood Farms Drive, Fairfield County, OH 43147
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12906 bentwood farms Drive have any available units?
12906 bentwood farms Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fairfield County, OH
.
Is 12906 bentwood farms Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12906 bentwood farms Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12906 bentwood farms Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12906 bentwood farms Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fairfield County
.
Does 12906 bentwood farms Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12906 bentwood farms Drive offers parking.
Does 12906 bentwood farms Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12906 bentwood farms Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12906 bentwood farms Drive have a pool?
No, 12906 bentwood farms Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12906 bentwood farms Drive have accessible units?
No, 12906 bentwood farms Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12906 bentwood farms Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12906 bentwood farms Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12906 bentwood farms Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 12906 bentwood farms Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
