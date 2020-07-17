All apartments in Euclid
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:43 PM

414 East 222nd St

414 East 222nd Street · (216) 456-3855
Location

414 East 222nd Street, Euclid, OH 44123
Euclid

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2/Up · Avail. now

$750

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1026 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
extra storage
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
414-416 E 222nd St (Up), Euclid - 2 bed 1 bath unit of 2 family home!

$750 rent / $750 deposit
$25 application fee per adult
1 pet 15-20 lbs OK
NO CMHA / NO SMOKING
1 time $49 non-refundable setup fee paid at lease signing.

All applicants are required to fill out a PetScreening application, found on our website directly on the application before being processed. Even if you have NO pets - this application must be filled out. One time, non-refundable pet fee of $200-300 per animal applies to all pets & must be paid prior to or when you pay your first-month rent. (No fee for qualified assistance animals).

This incredibly spacious up unit of a 2 family home won?t last! The unit offers a large formal living & dining room both with plenty of windows for natural light to shine in, and The dining room offers built in shelving & drawers. The kitchen offers plenty of counter & cabinet space. The 2 spacious bedrooms both offer plenty of closet space & warm carpeting.The full bath has a tub/shower combo as well as a lovely vanity. The basement is a shared/common area but offers washer/dryer hookups & additional storage space. There's also 1 space in the detached garage for off-street parking! Don?t let this one get away! Make an appointment to see it today!

Resident pays gas/electric utilities and is responsible for snow removal. No appliances on site, but stove/fridge can be provided for $80/month appliance fee.
Serious inquiries only

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 414 East 222nd St have any available units?
414 East 222nd St has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 414 East 222nd St have?
Some of 414 East 222nd St's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 414 East 222nd St currently offering any rent specials?
414 East 222nd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 414 East 222nd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 414 East 222nd St is pet friendly.
Does 414 East 222nd St offer parking?
Yes, 414 East 222nd St offers parking.
Does 414 East 222nd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 414 East 222nd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 414 East 222nd St have a pool?
No, 414 East 222nd St does not have a pool.
Does 414 East 222nd St have accessible units?
No, 414 East 222nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 414 East 222nd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 414 East 222nd St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 414 East 222nd St have units with air conditioning?
No, 414 East 222nd St does not have units with air conditioning.
