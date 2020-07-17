414 East 222nd St

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage extra storage carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

414-416 E 222nd St (Up), Euclid - 2 bed 1 bath unit of 2 family home!



$750 rent / $750 deposit

$25 application fee per adult

1 pet 15-20 lbs OK

NO CMHA / NO SMOKING

1 time $49 non-refundable setup fee paid at lease signing.



All applicants are required to fill out a PetScreening application, found on our website directly on the application before being processed. Even if you have NO pets - this application must be filled out. One time, non-refundable pet fee of $200-300 per animal applies to all pets & must be paid prior to or when you pay your first-month rent. (No fee for qualified assistance animals).



This incredibly spacious up unit of a 2 family home won?t last! The unit offers a large formal living & dining room both with plenty of windows for natural light to shine in, and The dining room offers built in shelving & drawers. The kitchen offers plenty of counter & cabinet space. The 2 spacious bedrooms both offer plenty of closet space & warm carpeting.The full bath has a tub/shower combo as well as a lovely vanity. The basement is a shared/common area but offers washer/dryer hookups & additional storage space. There's also 1 space in the detached garage for off-street parking! Don?t let this one get away! Make an appointment to see it today!



Resident pays gas/electric utilities and is responsible for snow removal. No appliances on site, but stove/fridge can be provided for $80/month appliance fee.

Serious inquiries only