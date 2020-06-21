26231 Farringdon Ave, Euclid - A beautiful single-family home, 1,257 sq ft, totally renovated. spacious backyard and garage. It contains 4 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Ready for new tenants. Do not accept section 8.
(RLNE5834884)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 26231 Farringdon Ave have any available units?
26231 Farringdon Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euclid, OH.
Is 26231 Farringdon Ave currently offering any rent specials?
26231 Farringdon Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.