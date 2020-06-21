All apartments in Euclid
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

26231 Farringdon Ave

26231 Farringdon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

26231 Farringdon Avenue, Euclid, OH 44132
Euclid

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
26231 Farringdon Ave, Euclid - A beautiful single-family home, 1,257 sq ft, totally renovated. spacious backyard and garage.
It contains 4 bedrooms and 1 bathroom.
Ready for new tenants. Do not accept section 8.

(RLNE5834884)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26231 Farringdon Ave have any available units?
26231 Farringdon Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euclid, OH.
Is 26231 Farringdon Ave currently offering any rent specials?
26231 Farringdon Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26231 Farringdon Ave pet-friendly?
No, 26231 Farringdon Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Euclid.
Does 26231 Farringdon Ave offer parking?
Yes, 26231 Farringdon Ave does offer parking.
Does 26231 Farringdon Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26231 Farringdon Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26231 Farringdon Ave have a pool?
No, 26231 Farringdon Ave does not have a pool.
Does 26231 Farringdon Ave have accessible units?
No, 26231 Farringdon Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 26231 Farringdon Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 26231 Farringdon Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 26231 Farringdon Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 26231 Farringdon Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
