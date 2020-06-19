All apartments in Euclid
20975 Miller Avenue
Last updated June 15 2020 at 4:33 PM

20975 Miller Avenue

20975 Miller Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

20975 Miller Avenue, Euclid, OH 44119
Euclid

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
Freshly renovated. New kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. New bathroom with brand new tile shower and fixtures. Washer and dryer. Amazing Location. Won't last long!

Apply for FREE here:propmanllc.managebuilding.com./Resident/public/home

Showings available after application.

Pet Policy: One pet (restrictions & pet rent apply).

Section 8 not accepted at this time

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20975 Miller Avenue have any available units?
20975 Miller Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euclid, OH.
What amenities does 20975 Miller Avenue have?
Some of 20975 Miller Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20975 Miller Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
20975 Miller Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20975 Miller Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 20975 Miller Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Euclid.
Does 20975 Miller Avenue offer parking?
No, 20975 Miller Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 20975 Miller Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20975 Miller Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20975 Miller Avenue have a pool?
No, 20975 Miller Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 20975 Miller Avenue have accessible units?
No, 20975 Miller Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 20975 Miller Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 20975 Miller Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20975 Miller Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 20975 Miller Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
