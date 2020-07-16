All apartments in Euclid
1977 E. 224th Street.
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:18 PM

1977 E. 224th Street

1977 East 224th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1977 East 224th Street, Euclid, OH 44117
Euclid

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 Bed - 1 Bath Cape Cod for Rent in Euclid | Absolutely Gorgeous! - Rental Terms:
- Monthly Rent: $1,100.00/mo
- Security Deposit: $1,100.00
- Application Fee: $25 per applicant.
- Pets permitted with a $200 non-refundable fee upfront and $20/month. (Some breed restrictions pertain)
Available Immediately - Call Now!
Leasing Agent: Charles Jackson - (440) 516-7621 - 1977-e-224th-st@rent.dynasty.com

NOTICE: Due to the dangers of COVID-19 and in keeping with public health official guidelines, we are taking precautionary measures when showing rental properties. To ensure the health and safety of everyone involved, the agent will be assisting the prospect over the phone, but will not be present on the premises of the property.

This absolutely gorgeous Cape Cod for rent has been entirely renovated and features 3 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom, and offers approximately 1,020 square feet of living space on a lot size of about 8,685 square feet. Large open living room with new flooring, picture window, and bluish accent wall. Formal dining room with new flooring, new ceiling fan/light, and bluish accent wall. The updated kitchen also has new flooring, built-in cabinets with new hardware, new lighting, and new stainless steel appliances including a refrigerator and range. The full bathroom is located right off the kitchen. One of the bedrooms is located on the 1st-floor with new flooring, a new ceiling fan/light, and a closet. The 2nd-floor features new flooring throughout and the other 2 bedrooms each with new lighting and a closet. The home also has a full unfinished basement and a detached 2 car garage. This absolutely gorgeous Cape Cod for rent is located in the City of Euclid, Ohio

(RLNE5491699)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

