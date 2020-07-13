All apartments in Englewood
Parkville Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:27 AM

Parkville Apartments

1100 Taywood Road · (937) 639-1350
Location

1100 Taywood Road, Englewood, OH 45322

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
dishwasher
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
cc payments
online portal
Parkville Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community has several home, community, and location advantages. Parkville is one of the most desirable and affordable communities in the greater Dayton Area. Our well designed and aesthetically appealing floor plans incorporate studio, one and two bedroom layouts.

Located within minutes of downtown Englewood, Parkville is an ideal location for local opportunities. Our home features and community highlights are guaranteed to make you love Parkville Apartments. The most desirable restaurants, the highest quality grocery stores and convenient banks are within a few miles from Parkville Apartments. Your new home will have the perfect combination of a quiet community and be just minutes from experiencing life in downtown Dayton.

The Dayton Area boasts great shopping, entertainment, educational, medical, cultural and worship options all within close proximity to your new home. Parkville Apartments is located within minute

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per person
Deposit: $200 or first month rent
Move-in Fees: 100 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit:
fee: $350
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet
restrictions: 90lb weight limit all together with some breed restrictions
Parking Details: Open parking. Covered lot.
Storage Details: Attic Storage

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Parkville Apartments have any available units?
Parkville Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Englewood, OH.
What amenities does Parkville Apartments have?
Some of Parkville Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Parkville Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Parkville Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Parkville Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Parkville Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Parkville Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Parkville Apartments offers parking.
Does Parkville Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Parkville Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Parkville Apartments have a pool?
No, Parkville Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Parkville Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Parkville Apartments has accessible units.
Does Parkville Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Parkville Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Parkville Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Parkville Apartments has units with air conditioning.
