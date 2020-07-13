Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony dishwasher w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking internet access package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 cc payments online portal

Parkville Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community has several home, community, and location advantages. Parkville is one of the most desirable and affordable communities in the greater Dayton Area. Our well designed and aesthetically appealing floor plans incorporate studio, one and two bedroom layouts.



Located within minutes of downtown Englewood, Parkville is an ideal location for local opportunities. Our home features and community highlights are guaranteed to make you love Parkville Apartments. The most desirable restaurants, the highest quality grocery stores and convenient banks are within a few miles from Parkville Apartments. Your new home will have the perfect combination of a quiet community and be just minutes from experiencing life in downtown Dayton.



The Dayton Area boasts great shopping, entertainment, educational, medical, cultural and worship options all within close proximity to your new home. Parkville Apartments is located within minute