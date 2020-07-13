Parkville Apartments

Lease Length: 3-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per person
Deposit: $200 or first month rent
Move-in Fees: 100 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit:
fee: $350
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet
restrictions: 90lb weight limit all together with some breed restrictions
Parking Details: Open parking. Covered lot.
Storage Details: Attic Storage