22 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Englewood, OH

Finding an apartment in Englewood that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
4355 Rundell Avenue,
4355 Rundell Drive, Clayton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1363 sqft
4355 Rundell Avenue, Available 07/31/20 4355 Rundell Ave 3BR/2.5BA (Dayton) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/2.5BA home for rent in Dayton, Ohio.
Results within 5 miles of Englewood
9 Units Available
Rivers Edge
4346 Riverside Dr, Dayton, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$779
913 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments and townhouses. Residents have full use of the three on-site pools, dog park and fitness center. Located close to I-75 and the Stillwater River Park trails.

1 Unit Available
Wesleyan Hill
4069 Prescott Avenue
4069 Prescott Avenue, Dayton, OH
4 Bedrooms
$600
1300 sqft
. 1 1/2 story home , 4 beds, 1 bath, 1 detached garage Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/4069-prescott-ave-dayton-oh-45406-usa/9ce5ee8b-560d-44d6-87d8-02aca0f986ac (RLNE5910235)

1 Unit Available
12 South Broadway Street,
12 South Broadway Street, Trotwood, OH
3 Bedrooms
$895
1108 sqft
12 South Broadway 3BR/1BA (Trotwood) - Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/1BA home for rent in Trotwood, Ohio.

1 Unit Available
554 Burgess Avenue
554 Burgess Avenue, Montgomery County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1519 sqft
Coming Soon!!! This brick/Alum. ranch offers 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. One woodburning fireplace, attached garage and huge back yard. Family room! For more information or to view the rental criteria please visit the link below. https://rentconrex.

1 Unit Available
Greenwich Village
4406 Waymire Ave
4406 Waymire Avenue, Dayton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$675
870 sqft
This cozy home has everything you need to feel at home starting on day one of your lease.
Results within 10 miles of Englewood
10 Units Available
Downtown Dayton
The Landing
115 W Monument Ave, Dayton, OH
1 Bedroom
$949
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Landing in Dayton. View photos, descriptions and more!
2 Units Available
Pine Run Townhomes
5541 Bengie Ct, Huber Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$786
1000 sqft
Great location for commuters, with easy access to I-70 and I-75. Community offers playground, emergency maintenance and parking. Apartments have fenced-in patio, washers and dryers, and large bedrooms.

1 Unit Available
32 Western Ave
32 Western Avenue, Brookville, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1144 sqft
Adorable Three Bedroom Home! - Cozy 3 bedroom 1 bathroom, beautifully updated home with large front and rear porch! Features all original woodwork and great hardwood floors throughout the home.

1 Unit Available
4788 Olde Park Drive
4788 Olde Park Drive, Huber Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1359 sqft
4788 Olde Park Drive Available 08/01/20 Park Town - Bethel Schools 3 Bed 2 Bath Swimming Pool - This lovely home in Bethel Local School District features 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, Fenced Back Yard with In Ground Swimming Pool, Attached 2 Car Garage and

1 Unit Available
331 Springbrook Boulevard
331 Springbrook Boulevard, Montgomery County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1548 sqft
331 Springbrook Boulevard Available 07/24/20 331 Springbrook Blvd 3BR/2BA (Dayton) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/2BA home for rent in Dayton, Ohio.

1 Unit Available
6746 harshmansville Rd.
6746 Harshmanville Road, Huber Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$985
1300 sqft
Single house near Dayton Air force Base - Property Id: 132795 Single house near Dayton Air force 3 bedrooms , 2 bath New flooring Central air conditioning and heating Attached garage W/ refrigerator, ranger, w/d.

1 Unit Available
3843 Addison Avenue
3843 Addison Avenue, Montgomery County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$950
922 sqft
3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home with Garage - This 3 bedroom, single bath home is a little gem. With hardwood floors in the living room and bedrooms, ceramic in the bath and kitchen, and the only carpet is in the upstairs bedroom, upkeep is a breeze.

1 Unit Available
7085 Sandalview Drive
7085 Sandalview Drive, Huber Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1696 sqft
Wonderful Spacious Brick Ranch 3br 2ba home in Huber Heights - Beautiful spacious 3 bedroom 2 full bath Cascade model home with an open concept, split floor plan.

1 Unit Available
Westwood
3055 Edison Street
3055 Edison Street, Dayton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$725
864 sqft
3055 Edison Street Available 07/24/20 3055 Edison 2BR/1.5BA (Dayton) - **Coming Soon** This recently renovated 2BR/1.

2 Units Available
Riverdale
1131 Riverside Dr
1131 Riverside Drive, Dayton, OH
1 Bedroom
$500
900 sqft
Includes Water, Sewer, lawn, Snow and Trash Pick-up. Charming 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment. Washer & Dryer hook-ups. Appliances includes Fridge and Stove. Pets ok. Section 8 OK. Tenant is responsible for Electric & Gas.

1 Unit Available
Wesleyan Hill
3540 Dorham Place
3540 Dorham Place, Dayton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$499
975 sqft
Two Bedroom, One and a 1/2 Bath Townhouse in Wesleyan Hill. Recently rehabbed unit! Features a large family room, dining room, kitchen, utility room with washer/dryer hook-ups, a closet in each bedroom, and a small upstairs linen closet.

1 Unit Available
Residence Park
208 Elmhurst Road
208 Elmhurst Road, Dayton, OH
4 Bedrooms
$995
1820 sqft
4 Bedroom 2 bath home for rent on Elmhurst $995 - Property Id: 313923 4 Bedrooms 2 bathroom home on Elmhurst. Gourmet Eat in Kitchen is equipped with a range, refrigerator. Comes with Washer & Dryer Hook Up in Basement.

1 Unit Available
North Riverdale
115 East Elmwood Avenue,
115 East Elmwood Avenue, Dayton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$895
1380 sqft
115 East Elmwood Avenue, Available 07/24/20 115 East Elmwood Ave 3BR/1BA (Dayton) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/1BA home for rent in Dayton, Ohio.

1 Unit Available
54 Morgan Avenue
54 Morgan Avenue, Trotwood, OH
1 Bedroom
$595
530 sqft
TXT- Jay 937-898-2661 or Bethani 937-219-4575 for a showing. $50 app fee. Include $100 Partial security deposit with application. If unable to approve application than $100 is refunded.

1 Unit Available
Madden Hill
2350 GERMANTOWN ST
2350 Germantown Street, Dayton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$650
886 sqft
2350 GERMANTOWN -2 BED, 1 BATH $650 - this is a one story home that has living, dining, kitchen with appliances, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, unfinished basement, central a.c. new carpet, updated. The rent is $650. The deposit is $600.

1 Unit Available
2421 Elsmere Ave
2421 Elsmere Avenue, Montgomery County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1050 sqft
3BR/1BA USREEB property is now ready for it's next tenant! This beautiful home boasts brand new carpet in living areas and new tile in the kitchen and bath, as well as new kitchen appliances.

1 Unit Available
Twin Towers
246 Hoch St
246 Hoch Street, Dayton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$750
1628 sqft
Newly remodeled 3 bed 1 1/2 bath convenient to everything! - This spacious home has new paint, newer windows. Bedrooms and full bathroom upstairs, additional half bathroom on first floor. Laundry room with washer/dryer hookups off of the kitchen.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Englewood, OH

Finding an apartment in Englewood that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

