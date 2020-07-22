Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 8:33 PM

20 Apartments for rent in Englewood, OH with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Englewood apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv... Read Guide >

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4355 Rundell Avenue,
4355 Rundell Drive, Clayton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1363 sqft
4355 Rundell Avenue, Available 07/31/20 4355 Rundell Ave 3BR/2.5BA (Dayton) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/2.5BA home for rent in Dayton, Ohio.
Results within 5 miles of Englewood
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
10 Units Available
Rivers Edge
4346 Riverside Dr, Dayton, OH
1 Bedroom
$659
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$779
913 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments and townhouses. Residents have full use of the three on-site pools, dog park and fitness center. Located close to I-75 and the Stillwater River Park trails.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
5440 Basore Rd
5440 Basore Road, Trotwood, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1400 sqft
Deal Alert: Owner wants this home rented quickly. If you move in between August 1st-August 5th, you get a $150 discount on rent (original $1150) and only have to pay $1000/month! Come see this large 3 bed 1.

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
3113 Silver Rock Avenue - 2
3113 Silver Rock Drive, Montgomery County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$825
1100 sqft
Love Twin Home backed up to the woods! New countertops! New flooring! Call us today and reserve you spot!. 937-825-0678. Resident pays Dp&l, Vectren, & and; water/trash ($50 per month). Vandalia Schools!

1 of 10

Last updated May 4 at 11:11 AM
1 Unit Available
554 Burgess Avenue
554 Burgess Avenue, Montgomery County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1519 sqft
Coming Soon!!! This brick/Alum. ranch offers 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. One woodburning fireplace, attached garage and huge back yard. Family room! For more information or to view the rental criteria please visit the link below. https://rentconrex.
Results within 10 miles of Englewood
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 06:37 PM
1 Unit Available
Springfield
Stonehenge Apartments
3 Harshman Street, Dayton, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$575
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Stonehenge Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community has several home, community, and location advantages. Stonehenge is one of the most desirable and affordable communities in the greater Dayton Area.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
2 Units Available
Pine Run Townhomes
5541 Bengie Ct, Huber Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$786
1000 sqft
Great location for commuters, with easy access to I-70 and I-75. Community offers playground, emergency maintenance and parking. Apartments have fenced-in patio, washers and dryers, and large bedrooms.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 06:01 PM
10 Units Available
Downtown Dayton
The Landing
115 W Monument Ave, Dayton, OH
1 Bedroom
$949
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Landing in Dayton. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
Old North Dayton
168 Grove Avenue
168 Grove Avenue, Dayton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$835
1256 sqft
168 Grove Avenue Available 07/31/20 3 + bedroom home - Call Scott for a showing 513-970-8562 . Beautifully updated 3+ Bedroom 1 Bath 2-Story Home just a few blocks from Children's Hospital. New beautiful hardwood plank flooring.

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
5662 Rosebury Drive
5662 Rosebury Drive, Huber Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1404 sqft
3 bedroom 2 full bath home for rent in Huber Hts. - Property Id: 325038 3 bedroom 2 full bathroom brick ranch. 1400 plus square feet. Wood flooring throughout home. Spacious back yard for entertaining. Driveway parking.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Old North Dayton
163 Grove Ave
163 Grove Avenue, Dayton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$850
1000 sqft
Amazing rental opportunity! Be the first tenant to live in this GUT REHAB. Fresh paint, new kitchen, new cabinets, new appliances, new bathrooms, new flooring, new carpet!. Beautiful! 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom. Off-street parking.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
6746 harshmansville Rd.
6746 Harshmanville Road, Huber Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$985
1300 sqft
Single house near Dayton Air force Base - Property Id: 132795 Single house near Dayton Air force 3 bedrooms , 2 bath New flooring Central air conditioning and heating Attached garage W/ refrigerator, ranger, w/d.

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Old North Dayton
157 Grove Ave
157 Grove Avenue, Dayton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$850
1000 sqft
Charming 3 bed 1 bath apartment with an unfinished basement. Hardwood floors. Carpet in bedrooms. Has living room and dining room. Tenant pays electric only. Off-street parking. Washer & Dryer hook-ups. Fridge and stove included.

1 of 3

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
North Riverdale
115 East Elmwood Avenue,
115 East Elmwood Avenue, Dayton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$895
1380 sqft
115 East Elmwood Avenue, Available 08/07/20 115 East Elmwood Ave 3BR/1BA (Dayton) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/1BA home for rent in Dayton, Ohio.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
7085 Sandalview Drive
7085 Sandalview Drive, Huber Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1696 sqft
Wonderful Spacious Brick Ranch 3br 2ba home in Huber Heights - Beautiful spacious 3 bedroom 2 full bath Cascade model home with an open concept, split floor plan.

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Santa Clara
206 Santa Clara Ave
206 Santa Clara Avenue, Dayton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$800
(RLNE5772172)

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Old North Dayton
526 Brandt Street,
526 Brandt Pike, Dayton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$795
1128 sqft
526 Brandt Street, Available 08/07/20 526 Brandt 3BR/1BA (Dayton) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/1BA home for rent in Dayton, Ohio.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
331 Springbrook Boulevard
331 Springbrook Boulevard, Montgomery County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1548 sqft
331 Springbrook Boulevard Available 07/31/20 331 Springbrook Blvd 3BR/2BA (Dayton) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/2BA home for rent in Dayton, Ohio.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
2421 Elsmere Ave
2421 Elsmere Avenue, Montgomery County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1050 sqft
3BR/1BA USREEB property is now ready for it's next tenant! This beautiful home boasts brand new carpet in living areas and new tile in the kitchen and bath, as well as new kitchen appliances.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
Wesleyan Hill
3540 Dorham Place
3540 Dorham Place, Dayton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$499
975 sqft
Two Bedroom, One and a 1/2 Bath Townhouse in Wesleyan Hill. Recently rehabbed unit! Features a large family room, dining room, kitchen, utility room with washer/dryer hook-ups, a closet in each bedroom, and a small upstairs linen closet.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Englewood, OH

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Englewood apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

