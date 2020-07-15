Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:47 PM

10 Apartments for rent in Englewood, OH with balconies

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest... Read Guide >

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
4355 Rundell Avenue,
4355 Rundell Drive, Clayton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1363 sqft
4355 Rundell Avenue, Available 07/31/20 4355 Rundell Ave 3BR/2.5BA (Dayton) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/2.5BA home for rent in Dayton, Ohio.
Results within 5 miles of Englewood
Last updated July 15 at 12:48 PM
$
9 Units Available
Rivers Edge
4346 Riverside Dr, Dayton, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$779
913 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments and townhouses. Residents have full use of the three on-site pools, dog park and fitness center. Located close to I-75 and the Stillwater River Park trails.

Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Wesleyan Hill
4069 Prescott Avenue
4069 Prescott Avenue, Dayton, OH
4 Bedrooms
$600
1300 sqft
. 1 1/2 story home , 4 beds, 1 bath, 1 detached garage Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/4069-prescott-ave-dayton-oh-45406-usa/9ce5ee8b-560d-44d6-87d8-02aca0f986ac (RLNE5910235)
Results within 10 miles of Englewood
Last updated July 15 at 12:33 PM
9 Units Available
Downtown Dayton
The Landing
115 W Monument Ave, Dayton, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Landing in Dayton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 15 at 04:47 PM
1 Unit Available
Pine Run Townhomes
5541 Bengie Ct, Huber Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$786
1000 sqft
Great location for commuters, with easy access to I-70 and I-75. Community offers playground, emergency maintenance and parking. Apartments have fenced-in patio, washers and dryers, and large bedrooms.

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
331 Springbrook Boulevard
331 Springbrook Boulevard, Montgomery County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1548 sqft
331 Springbrook Boulevard Available 07/24/20 331 Springbrook Blvd 3BR/2BA (Dayton) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/2BA home for rent in Dayton, Ohio.

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
7085 Sandalview Drive
7085 Sandalview Drive, Huber Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1696 sqft
Wonderful Spacious Brick Ranch 3br 2ba home in Huber Heights - Beautiful spacious 3 bedroom 2 full bath Cascade model home with an open concept, split floor plan.

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Westwood
3055 Edison Street
3055 Edison Street, Dayton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$725
864 sqft
3055 Edison Street Available 07/24/20 3055 Edison 2BR/1.5BA (Dayton) - **Coming Soon** This recently renovated 2BR/1.

Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Residence Park
208 Elmhurst Road
208 Elmhurst Road, Dayton, OH
4 Bedrooms
$995
1820 sqft
4 Bedroom 2 bath home for rent on Elmhurst $995 - Property Id: 313923 4 Bedrooms 2 bathroom home on Elmhurst. Gourmet Eat in Kitchen is equipped with a range, refrigerator. Comes with Washer & Dryer Hook Up in Basement.

Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
2421 Elsmere Ave
2421 Elsmere Avenue, Montgomery County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1050 sqft
3BR/1BA USREEB property is now ready for it's next tenant! This beautiful home boasts brand new carpet in living areas and new tile in the kitchen and bath, as well as new kitchen appliances.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Englewood, OH

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Englewood renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

