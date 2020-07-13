Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony walk in closets bathtub oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance on-site laundry

Academy Court Apartments will fit your needs! Tucked back in a residential neighborhood, and with great highway access, we offer the best of both worlds!When you pull into our parking lot, you will see there is plenty of parking for our residents and their guests. Open grassy areas surround this community. We meticulously maintain our grounds with professional landscaping, grounds keeping, and snow removal.Each building is a secure entry building and there are two coin-operated laundry rooms on the property. Everything here is oversize! We offer specifically designed massive 9 by 13 decks that were built for your entertaining and enjoyment.Also oversize is your apartment home itself. Walking in, you will be greeted by your uniquely large kitchen with lots of counter space and cabinet space. You can use the open feel of the kitchen and use your dining room as a traditional dining room or add stools to the breakfast bar area. Appliances included, even a dishwasher and microwave!Master bedrooms can offer walk-in closets and bathrooms offer a linen closet. Wall-to-wall carpet, A/C, plus ceiling fans in the bedrooms.We pay heat and water, you pay electric. We also have 24 hour emergency maintenance and regular site staff hours to assist you.Need to get to work or school? A short drive will get you to major highway access, Lorain Community College, and Oberlin College.