Academy Court
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:22 AM

Academy Court

139 Academy Ct · (440) 261-5590
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

139 Academy Ct, Elyria, OH 08753

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 days AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 133O · Avail. now

$690

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 913 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Academy Court.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
bathtub
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
on-site laundry
Academy Court Apartments will fit your needs! Tucked back in a residential neighborhood, and with great highway access, we offer the best of both worlds!When you pull into our parking lot, you will see there is plenty of parking for our residents and their guests. Open grassy areas surround this community. We meticulously maintain our grounds with professional landscaping, grounds keeping, and snow removal.Each building is a secure entry building and there are two coin-operated laundry rooms on the property. Everything here is oversize! We offer specifically designed massive 9 by 13 decks that were built for your entertaining and enjoyment.Also oversize is your apartment home itself. Walking in, you will be greeted by your uniquely large kitchen with lots of counter space and cabinet space. You can use the open feel of the kitchen and use your dining room as a traditional dining room or add stools to the breakfast bar area. Appliances included, even a dishwasher and microwave!Master bedrooms can offer walk-in closets and bathrooms offer a linen closet. Wall-to-wall carpet, A/C, plus ceiling fans in the bedrooms.We pay heat and water, you pay electric. We also have 24 hour emergency maintenance and regular site staff hours to assist you.Need to get to work or school? A short drive will get you to major highway access, Lorain Community College, and Oberlin College.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35
Deposit: One full month's rent
Move-in Fees: $65 hold fee
Pets not allowed
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Parking Details: Open Parking.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Academy Court have any available units?
Academy Court has a unit available for $690 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Academy Court have?
Some of Academy Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Academy Court currently offering any rent specials?
Academy Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Academy Court pet-friendly?
No, Academy Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Elyria.
Does Academy Court offer parking?
Yes, Academy Court offers parking.
Does Academy Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, Academy Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Academy Court have a pool?
No, Academy Court does not have a pool.
Does Academy Court have accessible units?
No, Academy Court does not have accessible units.
Does Academy Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Academy Court has units with dishwashers.
Does Academy Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Academy Court has units with air conditioning.

