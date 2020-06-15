300 Plymouth Rd

Amenities

CALL US to see this lovely 3 Bedroom 2 Bath ranch style home in Eastlake. This lovely Eastlake ranch is ready to become your new home. Located near Thomas Jefferson Elementary, Eastlake Middle School and Sunset, Osborne, and Eastlake Garden Parks, as well as Goose Island. This house is bright and spacious and features an eat in kitchen, dining area and a fenced back yard and a detached garaged for plenty of storage. Rent to own and possible land contract may also be available. CALL US at 248-289-3301 to see it. CALL US for all showings.



(RLNE5830958)