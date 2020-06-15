All apartments in Eastlake
Find more places like 300 Plymouth Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Eastlake, OH
/
300 Plymouth Rd
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

300 Plymouth Rd

300 Plymouth Road · (248) 289-3301
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

300 Plymouth Road, Eastlake, OH 44095

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $899 · Avail. now

$899

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
CALL US to see this lovely 3 Bedroom 2 Bath ranch style home in Eastlake. This lovely Eastlake ranch is ready to become your new home. Located near Thomas Jefferson Elementary, Eastlake Middle School and Sunset, Osborne, and Eastlake Garden Parks, as well as Goose Island. This house is bright and spacious and features an eat in kitchen, dining area and a fenced back yard and a detached garaged for plenty of storage. Rent to own and possible land contract may also be available. CALL US at 248-289-3301 to see it. CALL US for all showings.

(RLNE5830958)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 Plymouth Rd have any available units?
300 Plymouth Rd has a unit available for $899 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 300 Plymouth Rd currently offering any rent specials?
300 Plymouth Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 Plymouth Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 300 Plymouth Rd is pet friendly.
Does 300 Plymouth Rd offer parking?
Yes, 300 Plymouth Rd does offer parking.
Does 300 Plymouth Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 300 Plymouth Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 Plymouth Rd have a pool?
No, 300 Plymouth Rd does not have a pool.
Does 300 Plymouth Rd have accessible units?
No, 300 Plymouth Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 300 Plymouth Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 300 Plymouth Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 300 Plymouth Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 300 Plymouth Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 300 Plymouth Rd?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cleveland, OHAkron, OHShaker Heights, OHParma, OHNorth Royalton, OHStrongsville, OHLakewood, OHStow, OHBrunswick, OHCuyahoga Falls, OHWestlake, OHNorth Olmsted, OH
Cleveland Heights, OHKent, OHMayfield Heights, OHCanton, OHLorain, OHParma Heights, OHWilloughby, OHWilloughby Hills, OHMentor-on-the-Lake, OHEuclid, OHMayfield, OHLyndhurst, OH
South Euclid, OHPainesville, OHEast Cleveland, OHBeachwood, OHUniversity Heights, OHMoreland Hills, OHWarrensville Heights, OHChagrin Falls, OHSolon, OHMaple Heights, OHGarfield Heights, OHBedford, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Kent State University at KentCase Western Reserve University
Cleveland State UniversityLake Erie College
Notre Dame College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity